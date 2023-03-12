Lineker row hits BBC Scotland sports output for second day

BBC Scotland has made changes to its sports coverage for a second day amid the ongoing row over Gary Lineker.

Live commentary will be provided for key fixtures, but without presenters or analysis.

Lineker was suspended from his Match of Day role after tweeting about the UK government's new asylum policy, prompting a row over BBC impartiality.

Many UK-wide sports programme have been hit by an impromptu boycott by presenters in support of Lineker.

Off the Ball is on air on Radio Scotland from 12:00 followed by live Sportsound commentary of Rangers' Scottish Cup quarter final tie against Raith Rovers at 13:00.

From 15:00 the focus will switch to Edinburgh for Scotland's Six Nations clash against Ireland.

However, coverage of both matches will not feature a presenter or any pundits.

Meanwhile, Sportscene will air at 22:45 on BBC One with an "amended format".

A BBC Scotland statement said: "We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.

"We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon."

Gary Lineker left his home on Saturday to watch Leicester City's match against Chelsea

The row began on Tuesday, when controversial plans were unveiled to ban people arriving in the UK illegally from ever claiming asylum.

The UK government says the tough measures are necessary to address a rise in the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats.

But Lineker reacted to it on Twitter calling it an "immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

The ex-England striker, who is employed by the BBC on a freelance basis, has hosted Match of the Day since 1999 and is the corporation's highest paid star, having earned about £1.35m in 2020-21.

BBC employees are expected to be remain impartial on political matters and must follow strict social media guidelines, but there is significant debate about how they should apply to staff outside of news.

After Lineker was suspended on Friday several high profile stars, including Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, confirmed they would not be appearing on Match of the Day.

By Saturday several BBC TV and radio sports shows had been pulled at the last minute, including Football Focus, Final Score and Fighting Talk.

BBC director general Tim Davie later apologised to licence fee payers for the disruption, which saw Match of the Day reduced to a 20-minute edition.

Mr Davie admitted it had been a "difficult day" for the corporation but said "we are working very hard to resolve the situation".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is among those who have criticised the decision to suspend Lineker.

On Friday she tweeted the decision to take the presenter off air was "indefensible".