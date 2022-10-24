Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.
Football
Kammy had a laugh.
🤣😂 love it 😂🤣 https://t.co/UsXK9WX3Zb
— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) October 24, 2022
Gary Lineker was honoured.
It was a great honour to receive the Manuel Vázquez Montalbán international journalism award in Barcelona. A place that will always be my second home. pic.twitter.com/RrWDBTRuaP
— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2022
Manchester United wished Michael Carrick well in his new job.
👔 Best of luck in your first permanent managerial role, @Carras16.
A magnificent opportunity 👊#MUFC https://t.co/2FX43SpFtn pic.twitter.com/UVfb3JApWz
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2022
Peter Crouch paid tribute.
Ballers https://t.co/T7C8rWdo1D
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) October 24, 2022
Happy birthday Wayne Rooney and Ilkay Gundogan.
Wishing #PLHallOfFame inductee @WayneRooney a very happy birthday! 💫 pic.twitter.com/vrx2l9Z428
— Premier League (@premierleague) October 24, 2022
3️⃣2️⃣ years 🎂! Not a lot of time to celebrate my birthday this year due to the busy schedule (yes, also my haircut is suffering from that 👀), but thanks anyway for all your lovely messages on my special day – really appreciate that 💙🙏🏼#VielenDank #Tesekkürler pic.twitter.com/Ke4sh1sgRc
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) October 24, 2022
Athletics
Michael Johnson shared a case of mistaken identity.
A man very proudly came up to me today with this picture on his phone to tell me he was my biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/QHU83ZR6CW
— Michael Johnson (@MJGold) October 24, 2022
Golf
Rory McIlroy celebrated being back on top of the world.
Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. pic.twitter.com/LHK9PfQdSa
— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) October 24, 2022
Trophy selfies are the best selfies 🏆🤳 pic.twitter.com/iwpWgMklQK
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 24, 2022
Formula One
Sir Lewis Hamilton hopes to maintain momentum as the season winds down.
P2! Some tough racing out there, itwasn't easy but we are taking away a good result. Thank you @MercedesAMGF1 for all the hard work this weekend. Let's keep this momentum going for Mexico, see you all next week ~ pic.twitter.com/lJPfpj2WjM
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 24, 2022
Sergio Perez dedicated Red Bull’s constructor championship win to co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last week.
World Champions!!! This one for you, Dietrich! #USGP@redbullracing #Vamooos pic.twitter.com/9FOiewrLrv
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 24, 2022
As did Max Verstappen, who was still celebrating.
This one is for Dietrich 🙏
So happy we could wrap up the win and the constructors’ championship, after such an emotional weekend for everyone @redbull. The only thing we could do today was win. pic.twitter.com/Xczad35AKJ
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 23, 2022
It has been an amazing season @redbullracing and @HondaRacingGLB congrats to everybody in the team, you really deserve it 🙌 We are the best in the world! pic.twitter.com/4qli8HtH15
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 23, 2022
MMA
Conor McGregor hit out.
My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys pic.twitter.com/8AIzVyxQUl
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022