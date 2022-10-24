Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.

Football

Kammy had a laugh.

Gary Lineker was honoured.

It was a great honour to receive the Manuel Vázquez Montalbán international journalism award in Barcelona. A place that will always be my second home. pic.twitter.com/RrWDBTRuaP — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2022

Manchester United wished Michael Carrick well in his new job.

Peter Crouch paid tribute.

Happy birthday Wayne Rooney and Ilkay Gundogan.

3️⃣2️⃣ years 🎂! Not a lot of time to celebrate my birthday this year due to the busy schedule (yes, also my haircut is suffering from that 👀), but thanks anyway for all your lovely messages on my special day – really appreciate that 💙🙏🏼#VielenDank #Tesekkürler pic.twitter.com/Ke4sh1sgRc — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) October 24, 2022

Athletics

Michael Johnson shared a case of mistaken identity.

Story continues

A man very proudly came up to me today with this picture on his phone to tell me he was my biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/QHU83ZR6CW — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) October 24, 2022

Golf

Rory McIlroy celebrated being back on top of the world.

Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. pic.twitter.com/LHK9PfQdSa — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) October 24, 2022

Trophy selfies are the best selfies 🏆🤳 pic.twitter.com/iwpWgMklQK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 24, 2022

Formula One

Sir Lewis Hamilton hopes to maintain momentum as the season winds down.

P2! Some tough racing out there, itwasn't easy but we are taking away a good result. Thank you @MercedesAMGF1 for all the hard work this weekend. Let's keep this momentum going for Mexico, see you all next week ~ pic.twitter.com/lJPfpj2WjM — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 24, 2022

Sergio Perez dedicated Red Bull’s constructor championship win to co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last week.

As did Max Verstappen, who was still celebrating.

This one is for Dietrich 🙏 So happy we could wrap up the win and the constructors’ championship, after such an emotional weekend for everyone @redbull. The only thing we could do today was win. pic.twitter.com/Xczad35AKJ — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 23, 2022

It has been an amazing season @redbullracing and @HondaRacingGLB congrats to everybody in the team, you really deserve it 🙌 We are the best in the world! pic.twitter.com/4qli8HtH15 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 23, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor hit out.