How linebacker Marcel Brooks overcame adversity to find his place at TCU

If there’s one word that could be used to describe the career of TCU linebacker Marcel Brooks, it would be adversity.

The former five-star recruit has endured a lot from injuries, coaching changes and the COVID-19 season in 2020. After a prolific prep career at Marcus High in Flower Mound, Brooks seemed to be on pace to be the next great edge rusher at LSU.

Brooks flashed his potential during the Tigers’ national championship season in 2019, but then he entered the transfer portal and headed to Fort Worth. He traded competing for a national championship to going a combined 11-11 in his first two seasons with TCU.

When the Horned Frogs were finally in a position of contention in Sonny Dykes’ first season in 2022, Brooks was limited to just three games. Brooks found himself in the midst of another coaching change after a disappointing 2023, with the Horned Frogs bringing in Andy Avalos to replace Joe Gillespie at defensive coordinator.

It was another new scheme and new coach to learn at a place where Brooks had played sparingly. Would it really be worth staying another year? In Brooks’ mind there was no question.

“A lot of the people around here have helped me get to where I need to be in life,” Brooks said on Tuesday. “A lot of people like to do things in life by themselves and try to say that’s the most manly thing in the world, but me being able to come up here and be surrounded by the people I’m surrounded by and some of the teammates I’m surrounded by, it made the decision really easy for me.”

Brooks’ decision to remain already paid dividends in the Horned Frogs’ 34-27 win over Stanford. When the Horned Frogs had the Cardinal in third and long situations, TCU responded by sending Brooks out in a pass rushing package and Brooks tied for a team-high 1.5 sacks with Namdi Obiazor.

Brooks has already tied his career-high for sacks in a season and nobody was more happier to see Brooks breakout than Dykes himself.

“It was fantastic, he’s a guy that has been through a lot,” Dykes said after the win over Stanford. “I just really love that kid, I just love him. He loves being a part of this team, this team means the world to him. I’m just really proud of him for hanging in there and sticking it out.

“It was great to see him make plays, he’s one of those guys that has overcome so much. It’s really rewarding when you get to see him make big plays and get a sack like he did tonight, it was awesome.”

It’s easy for a coach to have a great relationship with the star quarterback or the edge rusher with NFL potential.

But a true measure of a coach that values his players is if that coach is able to cultivate that same type of bond with players that haven’t been able to make a big impact in their careers. In talking to Brooks, it’s clear his relationship with Dykes goes beyond the football field.

“Coach Dykes has been one of those dudes that has been in my corner on and off the field,” Brooks said. “I really appreciate that dude, I really appreciate everybody on his staff. It’s been a hard road, but I feel like me being able to be a part of TCU is very special and it’s going to continue to be something special this season.”

The beauty of Avalos’ defense is players like Brooks will have more opportunities to help the team this season. Brooks isn’t big enough to be an every down linebacker, but in terms of being a pure pass rusher he’s one of the best on the roster.

They say the best coaches make schemes that fit their players and this is finally a defense that allows Brooks to play to his strength.

“Honestly my new defensive coordinator is an elite coach,” Brooks said. “I haven’t felt like I had a coach like this at LSU with Coach (Ed) Oregeron. This dude’s a real elite dude. Our defense is an attack defense, I really have been loving flying around with them boys. That’s our main motto, how many people can get to the ball?”

If the game against Stanford was any indication of what’s to come this season, then Brooks will have his most extensive role of his college career. Brooks should have plenty of opportunities to impact the game Saturday in the Horned Frogs’ home opener vs. Long Island.

It took a long time to get here, but Brooks is a testament of being able to endure adversity and now he’s finally found a coach and system that will utilize him and bring the best out of him.

“A motto that I’ve been having since I was a young boy is to never give up,” Brooks said. “I’m never going to give up, it doesn’t matter what the situation is. You can throw me in the mud, you can put me in the trenches, you can put me in the dark, I’m going to always show my light and let people see it.”

Thanks to his own perseverance and Avalos’ scheme, TCU fans will finally get to see Brooks unleashed as a pass rushing specialist.