This Line-Smoothing Moisturizer Works So Well, People Are Actually Skipping Injections

The day I discovered the Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Liquid Exfoliant was the day I discovered the transformative powers of skincare. It was the first, and up until now, one of the only products that stayed in my regimen for years. Unsurprisingly, it's earned quite the reputation for its near-magic powers in the beauty community, and has even been featured in countless TikTok videos with millions of views to show. While a dethroning likely isn't imminent, it's worth noting that the brand carries plenty of other formulas that deserve the spotlight, such as the Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol, a low maintenance, anti-aging treatment.

Beloved by first-time retinol users, the lightweight moisturizer targets signs of aging while remaining gentle on the skin. The formula contains a lower concentration of retinol that firms and lifts areas suffering from a loss of elasticity, alongside a potent blend of antioxidants that fight against environmental aggressors, like sun damage and pollution. It can be safely applied on the face, neck, and eye area without fear of negative side effects, such as irritation, redness, and flaking, making it a worthy option for those with ultra-sensitive skin.

Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol

While the formula is made for retinol beginners, users won't have to wait long to witness visible results. One person shared that within just a few days, the redness in their cheeks that had been present since they were a teenager was soothed, while another saw drastic improvements on tiny bumps and enlarged pores that left them feeling confident enough to go bare-faced. Additional fans agree the cream has worked for their skin in ways no other retinol-based products have before; "My makeup goes on smoothly and I don't even need an eye cream anymore," said a third. "This smooths out my dry under eyes and my concealer applies nicely."

One mature user was blown away by how effective the cream was at minimizing age lines. "I had Restylane injections about 15 months ago, and I haven't had to do it again because of this moisturizer," they said. "It really does reduce the appearance of fine lines amazingly well! Sometimes, if I pass a mirror, I can't believe my skin looks so good. I gave this to my daughter and she said the same thing — the lines of her forehead look almost gone!"

"I have extremely dry skin and have been having issues with tone, texture, and a finicky moisture barrier for months," another wrote. "I got this and started using it every other day, and saw results in a week flat. The places where my skin used to dry out aren't quite as dry anymore, and my skin is smooth and even. If they discontinue this for some reason, my life will never be the same."

Despite testing countless beauty products on a regular basis, I'll always come back to Paula's Choice for their effective, no-fuss products. Shop the Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol for $35 — you just may discover your next holy grail.