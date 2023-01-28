This Line of Sleek Office Furniture Updates Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1939 Designs for Today

Abby Montanez
·2 min read

Aside from designing celebrated structures around the world, Frank Lloyd Wright was also commissioned to create everything from light fixtures to furnishings. In fact, SC Johnson even called upon the visionary architect to construct its corporate headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin. Now, you can outfit your own WFH setup with pieces inspired by the building’s original office.

Michigan-based Steelcase has recently teamed up with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to release a line of innovative workplace furniture that pulls directly from the company’s archive. When Wright was working on the SC Johnson project back in 1939, he consulted with Steelcase to manufacture the desks and chairs that would be housed inside. This new collection aims to reintroduce those pieces but with modern updates that make them suitable for today’s home office.

Steelcase frank lloyd wright furniture
Steelcase and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation have collaborated on a new home office furniture collection.

“From its beginnings over 80 years ago, Steelcase’s relationship with Frank Lloyd Wright has helped to revolutionize design for work,” Meghan Dean, a Steelcase general manager, says in a press release. “Now, we continue that mission into the home, as there’s never been a better time to revisit design principles that have always been ahead of their time.”

Dubbed the Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection, the line includes desks, matching chairs and utility tables that have all been produced in the same style and finishes as the originals—though with broader dimensions, proportions and materials choices. The Signature Desk, which retails for a whopping $9,750, includes 21st-century perks such as curved storage cabinets, an integrated waste basket and a top shelf with a paper flow organizer. Plus, it comes in two colorways, your choice of maple or walnut. The chairs, compared to the initial design, now feature a wider seat and can be ordered with or without armrests in a range of upholstery, color and wood finishes. Those range from $1,808 to $2,084.

Steelcase frank lloyd wright furniture
The designs are a re-imagination of the furnishings Wright and Steelcase produced for the SC Johnson office.

“Frank Lloyd Wright used design as a means of deepening the relationships between people, nature and place,” adds Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. “With the Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection and our collaboration with Steelcase, we’re excited to expand his vision of an architecture for better living.”

