Martin Compston teases 'massive bombshell' in season 6 of 'Line of Duty'

Martin Compston has admitted there is a ‘massive bombshell’ in the fourth episode of the new series of Line Of Duty.

The hit BBC drama about a police anti-corruption squad was forced to halt filming mid-season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, with Compston only having seen the first four scripts out of six episodes.

Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, told The One Show the first two episodes had been shot and he had read up to script four, admitting it ended on a “massive bombshell”.

The 36-year-old actor said: “Well there's a few before that as well... But just because I don't have script five, there's a big, big question at the end of [episode] four.”

Compston confirmed plans were in place to finish filming the series before Christmas. But he was not a hundred percent confident that would be possible, as the fallout from COVID-19 and the introduction of social distancing guidelines continued to impact on TV productions.

