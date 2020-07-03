Peaky Blinders creator says season six will be "best series yet"

Photo credit: BBC

After *that* Peaky Blinders season five finale bombshell, it was only a matter of time before the BBC agreed to make a season six to answer all the questions we've been left with since it first aired in September 2019. Like who betrayed Tommy Shelby?

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series...

Who will star in Peaky Blinders season 6?

After the season five cliffhanger which ended with Tommy pointing a gun at his head after the assassination plot went spectacularly wrong, you can expect Cillian Murphy back in the lead role. Line of Duty star Stephen Graham also revealed he was supposed to be starring in the new season, though it's unclear if he can still film after production was postponed.

"I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely," he recently told the Pound for Pound podcast. "My agent spent a lot of time putting that together."

Sam Claflin's Oswald Mosley will also be returning, with director Anthony Byrne saying the season will be introducing more characters connected to the MP. He also revealed fans can expect to see more of Gina Gray's family.

"Gina, and whoever her family are, will make themselves known, Oswald Mosley and some people around him and his world," Byrne said on BBC Sounds' Obsessed With Peaky Blinders podcast.

There had also been rumours that Julia Roberts signed up for a part in the new series, which Byrne confirmed on the podcast: "I don't know where that got out, but yeah, fingers crossed on that."

What will the Peaky Blinders season 6 plot be about?

Creator and writer Steven Knight has said this season will be the "best series yet". In a new interview with the official Peaky Blinders website, PeakyBlinders.tv, he revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has meant they've been forced to make changes to the upcoming season - but it's "for the better".

He shared, "I always say this, but I think this will be the best series yet. We’ve had to change a few things because of actors’ schedules. I’ve been through the scripts, so some things have developed and changed, I think, for the better."

Meanwhile, Byrne recently revealed season six will pick up right where season five left off. "Yeah, it picks up directly. So, the very first image you will see will be back in that field… Tommy, with a gun to his head," he told Digital Spy. "Then, we will move on from there, we resolve that amazing moment… it’s great."

We also know Gina (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) will play a big role in the upcoming season, with Byrne telling GQ: "She's a player, she's a manipulator. She's part of a wider plan."

It's also guaranteed to deliver some more bombshells if these comments from the director are anything to go by: "I checked my email and episode one of season 6 had just arrived and I went 'Oh f**k, do you want to know what happens after what we've just watched?'

"Then I sat on the couch and started reading it and my editor was sitting beside me just going 'Woah' and 'f**k' - and I was like 'Do you know what page I'm on?' and I was like '46'. So I actually read the whole thing out loud. It was so compelling."











When will Peaky Blinders season 6 be on TV?

Filming was due to start in March 2020 and the show would have likely aired in early 2021, but production was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We were so close to the start of filming season 6. Months of hard work by our very talented, dedicated and hardworking crew," Byrne said.

"Sets were built, costumes were made. Cameras and lenses tested. Locations were booked. All the prep was done. It’s a real shame not to be able to make it for you at this time."

