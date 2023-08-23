Line of Duty star cast in Channel 4 Partygate drama

Eamonn M. McCormack - Getty Images

Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson will appear in the real-life Channel 4 drama Partygate.

Known for playing DS Matthew 'Dot' Cottan in the police corruption thriller, the star will appear opposite The Chronicles of Narnia's Georgie Henley and Ophelia Lovibond Elementary's Ophelia Lovibond in the new series.

The show is based on extensive research into controversial events that unfolded inside Downing Street during the pandemic.

"It will the inside story in dramatic re-enactments interwoven with news archive footage and documentary interviews, showing the horrors of Covid unfold across the nation, while staff at Number 10 kicked back at a string of parties lubricated by quantities of alcohol," reads a description for the drama.

Celebrated impressionist Jon Culshaw will voice former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while EastEnders' Phil Daniels, The Crown's Rebecca Humphries and Ghosts' Charlotte Ritchie are also playing various parts.

Tom Durant-Pritchard, Anthony Calf, Alice Lowe, Kimberley Nixon, Alice Orr-Ewing, Naomi Battrick, Edwin Flay and Hugh Skinner complete the ensemble.

As for the future of Line of Duty, actor Martin Compston addressed the situation earlier this summer.

"We'd all love to work together again but we're all doing different stuff," he told The Sun. "We're all running around. It's just timing, and to get to the same point.

"It's testament to what we created that everybody is still desperate for more. I love that people ask about it. The day people stop, it'll be a sad day."

Line of Duty is streaming on BBC iPlayer, and DVD and Blu-ray boxsets are also available to buy now.

