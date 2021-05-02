Line of Duty series six episode seven recap: Slow-burn finale gave us big answers - and left room for more

Katie Rosseinsky
·15 min read
&lt;p&gt;Kate and Steve: action heroes&lt;/p&gt; (BBC / World Productions)

Kate and Steve: action heroes

(BBC / World Productions)

In the end, it all came down to a spelling mistake.

In the seventh and final episode of Line of Duty’s sixth series, AC-12’s dogged investigative efforts brought them to the “fourth man,” aka the bent copper formerly known as H, who has been doing the bidding of organised criminals for years.

It’s safe to say that - after some clever misdirection from writer Jed Mercurio - few of us had pegged this particular officer as a potential contender, even in our wildest ‘who is H?’ theories - but at least, after years of guessing, we finally got some answers. Here’s what went down in the series six finale - spoilers, naturally, are ahead…

Cheat sheet

  • Things kick off with a throwback to the S5 finale - Steve is trawling through the footage of Ted getting grilled by DCS Carmichael about his social visit to banged-up thug Lee Banks - and the implications for the death of undercover officer John Corbett at the hands of the OCG. When he suggests “letting sleeping dogs lie” to Kate, she’s unimpressed, reminding him of all the times they’ve slagged off “coppers who’ve taken retirement to dodge disciplinary action.” She’s not exactly thrilled when her mate lets slip that he’s been hot-footing it up to Merseyside to conduct an absolute downer of a long-distance relationship with Corbett’s widow, Steph. “For Christ’s sake, Steve!” she hisses, speaking for the nation.

  • Time to head over to the OCG gun workshop, where DS Chris Lomax is presiding over a massive hole in the concrete floor, containing a strong box just like the one Gail Vella’s laptop was stashed away in.

Steve finally makes that meeting with occupational healthBBC
Steve finally makes that meeting with occupational healthBBC

  • Steve sheepishly makes his way to occupational health for that check-up he’s been dodging all series. A calming man sitting in a big chair (is he a doctor? A therapist? A life coach? God knows our boy needs all these things and more) notes that his medical declaration form included some over-the-counter painkillers - prompting Steve, a man whose poor work-life balance and general waistcoated demeanour has never screamed ‘kickabout with the lads’, to unconvincingly claim he screwed his knee up playing 5-aside. Steve, we all know your only leisure pursuit is sleeping with witnesses, and you don’t even do that any more.

  • He’s caught out when the doctor notes the very high doses of analgesics in his sample, before pointing out that DI Arnott has had a pretty traumatic time of it over the past six series - witnessing the shocking deaths of your colleagues (RIP Tony Gates and DC Georgia Trotman) has to take its toll on a fella. After breaking the news of his medical review to the gaffer, Steve drives off to the riverside (aka LoD’s answer to that break-up bridge Spencer Matthews used to frequent in early Made in Chelsea) to have an pensive moment.

  • Lomax has got the details on the strongbox, which contains… drum roll please… the gun that shot Gail Vella, plus gloves carrying Carl Banks’ DNA - finally proving that he was the killer, and exonerating poor Terry Boyle. There’s also room for some grisly nods to series past: knives covered with the blood of John Corbett and much-missed PC Maneet Bindra, which also bear Ryan Pilkington’s DNA, are stashed in there, too, as is the knife that finished off Jackie Laverty - doused in Tony Gates’s DNA (remember when Tommy Hunter promised he’d frame him for Jackie’s murder back in S1?)

  • “Any updates from Spain?” is not a question I ever thought I’d hear Steve Arnott utter. Chloe breaks the news that Senor Marcus Thurwell is indeed muerto, brutally quashing our hopes of a last minute Jimmy Nesbitt cameo (the whole thing was some top-tier Jed Mercurio trolling). Cyber queen Amanda Yao is on hand to explain that the Spanish IP address was just a decoy - but she’s just intercepted new messages, featuring the tell-tale “definately” spelling error, revealing that the OCG are about to target Jo Davidson, who’s currently on remand in Brentiss Prison. Ted orders Chloe to do some boring but useful admin, asking her to check the files of “anyone we’ve previously investigated” for similar spelling mistakes.

The squad intercept a rogue prison vanBBC / World Productions
The squad intercept a rogue prison vanBBC / World Productions

  • Davidson is thrown in the back of a prison van with one of the creepy guards who terrorised Lindsay Denton with a kettle, and is whisked off to presumably meet a gruesome end - but AC-12, including the usually desk-bound Hastings, are on the case. They intercept the van, Steve tasers some balaclava men (his medical review means he’s not allowed to carry a firearm) and Jo is saved - plus the guards are bundled into a police car to finally get their comeuppance. “Stick her in the back with her wee mate,” Ted sighs, with all the world-weariness of a dad charged with ferrying some underaged drinkers back from a house party.

  • AC-12 grant Jo permission to apply for witness protection. “You’re free to be the person you really are,” Kate promises - but there’s a caveat: they need her to reveal who the top man is. Jo tells them that Tommy Hunter made her “obey and fear” the police officer he’d claimed was her father. Her intel takes the squad - plus a whole bunch of AFOs - to the low-security prison that currently houses… Patrick Fairbank, aka the paedophile who was part of the abuse ring uncovered in S3.

  • In his interview, Fairbank ploughs on with his forgetful old man schtick, acting like he’s never heard of Jo Davidson, her mum or indeed the nation of Spain. It’s enough to push Ted to breaking point, and the gaffer storms out of the interrogation room. “Superintendent Hastings has left the room,” Steve notes for the DIR. Outside, a fuming Ted admits “this thing has been driving me mad for years.” You and me both, fella.

Was this Ted&#x002019;s last hurrah?BBC
Was this Ted’s last hurrah?BBC

  • Chloe, the unsung hero of series six, has found a handwritten report from the Laurence Christopher enquiry AND paperwork from Operation Lighthouse (aka the investigation into Vella’s murder) featuring the incorrect spelling of “definately.” The team are clearly shocked, with Steve noting that “he’s been under our noses from the very beginning.” High on the thrill of nicking the ultimate bent copper, Ted offers Kate her old job back - wilfully ignoring the fact that AC-12 is about to be disbanded by Carmichael.

  • It’s time for Ted to speak his truth, after Kate rightly notes that “anything that might discredit AC-12” will be held against them when they make their case against the fourth man. The gaffer has some explaining to do, telling his best team that he was tricked into accepting the dodgy cash from S5, and stashed some away for potential leverage with the OCG. He later used that half to support Steph, who would’ve “been left destitute because her husband was killed in the line of duty” (drink!) As for thattête-à-tête with Lee Banks? Hastings claims he only told Banks that there was an informant in the OCG because he wanted to corner Corbett into giving himself up and abandoning his operation. He didn’t know, however, that Corbett was his old sweetheart Anne-Marie’s son. “If there’s one thing I could take back, it would be that,” a penitent Ted says. “What a terrible thing I did.” Sob.

  • The golden trio are back together in the AC-12 glass box for the first time in forever. The subject of their latest big beep bonanza? Please welcome to the stage - Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells, baby! Yes, the man who I have variously described in these recaps as “too much of a jobsworth to be moonlighting as a criminal mastermind,” “Central Police’s most cringe-inducing man” and “a very dim pawn” is in fact H, the fourth man.

Another glass box interview for BuckellsBBC
Another glass box interview for BuckellsBBC

  • Laptops found in Buckells’ prison cell and in his fancy residence correspond to the IP address of the mystery OCG MSN user, and he’s also been off-shoring his ill-gotten gains in the Cayman Islands. It seems our mystery man has been driven by the most mundane of motives: greed. “Crap suits, dad cars, never put your hand in your pocket when it’s your round,” says a scathing Kate, marvelling at Buckells’ double life. Our ultimate Big Bad is a blundering fool who has disguised his dodgy dealings with a general aura of incompetence - could Mercurio possibly be giving us an allegory here?

  • Buckells breaks his silence, making the amateur error of claiming he’s “made total mugs” out of AC-12 before asking for immunity and witness protection as if he’s trying to negotiate a better phone contract. Is this clown really the top man? Buckells claims he was just “passing on orders” - “they just kept asking me to sort bigger and bigger stuff,” he says, like a project manager whose latest gig has gone terribly over-budget. Hastings is understandably fuming. “You’re sitting on the other side of this table asking for witness protection - it’s ME you’re gonna need protection from!” he yells.

  • Kate notes that the OCG had no real reason to order the killing of a high profile figure like Vella - but the top ranking officers involved in the Lawrence Christopher case (ie him and Chief Constable Osbourne) certainly did. So, did Buckells and / or Osbourne collude in conspiring to murder her? Buckells starts furiously whispering to his lawyer - but he’s been outmanoeuvred by our faves: if he doesn’t cooperate with the enquiry, he won’t be eligible for witness protection, but if he admits to conspiracy, he’ll be ineligible for immunity from prosecution.

  • To the pub! Buckells might not have spilled all yet, but Steve and Kate certainly deserve a celebratory pint - and it seems like DI Fleming is ready to make a permanent move back to AC-12. “You don’t realise what you’ve got til it’s gone,” she tells Steve, before suggesting it’s “not too late” for him to make the two and a half hour trip up to Liverpool to watch Sky Sports on Steph’s massive telly.

  • Ted rocks up to HQ in his non-uniform day clothes to tell Pat Carmichael that he’s decided to launch an appeal against his forced retirement. Ted, love, it’s not worth it - just hand back your AC-12 lanyard and book yourself on that cruise. AC’s resident ice queen points out that CC Osbourne is about to make a speech on the Vella enquiry, promising that the cock-ups will be “thoroughly investigated” and claiming that “these are the misdeeds of a few rotten apples.” We’ve heard that one before, mate.

  • Cue another barnstorming speech from Ted, railing against the “wilful blindness of those in power” and noting that “we’ve stopped caring about truth and integrity.” Just as he’s about to leave the building, he turns on his heel and heads back into Pat’s office, where he comes clean about his involvement in the leak that led to Corbett’s death. “What do you expect me to do with that information?” a slightly chastened Pat asks, dialing down the trademark froideur. “Whatever you do, you do it because you care about truth and accountability… you do it because you carry the fire,” he says. Fellas, I think we can safely establish that Pat does not carry the fire.

  • Our trio cram themselves into AC-12’s transparent lift for a striking shot that carries us into the epilogue. Terry Boyle’s been rehoused by social services, thank god, Farida Jatri is back on active service and Jo Davidson has massively lucked out with her witness protection deal, living in a Center Parcs advert come to life with cosy knitwear, a lovely dog and a new girlfriend. Buckells is banged up in a high-security prison, Darren ‘son of Tommy’ Hunter is finally under investigation for Lawrence Christopher’s murder and AC-12 is undergoing a restructure. The final line of the epilogue tells us that its powers have never been weaker.

The verdict

After one of the most exhilarating seasons yet, this final instalment was considerably more subdued than anticipated - perhaps because we’d spent the past week torturing ourselves with visions of Ted Hastings becoming a martyr to the anti-corruption cause and dying a hero’s death. Part of the joy of watching Line of Duty is the extravagant theorising and speculation that it inspires - and in this case, the actual conclusion was quieter than our chaotic expectations.

Looking back, series six was a masterpiece of misdirection. Jimmy Nesbitt’s Hawaiian shirt photoshoot was a Jed herring, Carmichael wasn’t bent - she just had the interpersonal skills of an Apprentice contestant - and bumbling Buckells, the blank face of institutional corruption, was the bad guy all along, motivated by nothing more exotic than basic greed. Nigel Boyle, who finally got his chance to shine after cropping up as a supporting player in S1 and 4, did a great job conveying the banality of Buckells - this was no criminal mastermind, just a woefully under-qualified man who was consistently able to fail upwards, despite a string of f*** ups.

It wasn’t hard to see the symbolic point Mercurio was making. Indeed, you could hear the frustration with “the willful blindness of those in power” seeping from every other line dished out by the gaffer, who gave this episode its emotional heft. Watching Ted come clean to Carmichael about his involvement in the Corbett case, only to be met with total apathy, felt all too real. It wasn’t the finale we were expecting, but maybe it was the downbeat ending we deserved.

Burning questions

Is Buckells really the top man?

This guy.BBC / World Productions
This guy.BBC / World Productions

Buckells wasn’t exactly a villain for the ages a la Dot Cottan (RIP to Line of Duty’s most prolific user of burner phones, I miss him). Could there have been someone else pulling the strings behind the show’s most banal bent copper - or at least working closely with him? It’s worth noting that he never (on camera, at least) answered Hastings’ questions about Chief Constable Osbourne’s potential involvement in the conspiracy to murder Vella...

Will Ted’s last-minute revelation impinge on his plans to challenge his retirement?

Always one to do the noble thing rather than the most practical one, Ted could well have shot himself in the foot by coming clean to Carmichael, jeopardising his plan to get back in that office by appealing his forced retirement. Hurricane Pat is hardly his biggest fan - but can she be bothered to follow the letter of the law and re-hash an old case? The gaffer is, let’s face it, pretty irrelevant to power-hungry Carmichael, who probably can’t be arsed with the paperwork, but she’s unlikely to look kindly upon his epic comeback plans either.

Who will survive the AC-12 restructure?

Will the gang live to serve another Reg-15?BBC / World Productions
Will the gang live to serve another Reg-15?BBC / World Productions

The ominous epilogue reminded us that AC-12’s powers have been drastically curtailed, with the Chief Constable’s cronies parachuted into top roles. With Carmichael presiding over drastic cutbacks at AC-12, how the hell will Kate manage to waltz back into her old job? There’s no doubt she’s a brilliant detective, but even her anecdote about the time she jumped on a bin lorry to chase down her bent colleague might not sway a HR consultant who’s been told they have to reduce headcount by 90 percent. It’s not looking great for Steve and Chloe either...

Who forged the production order?

The falsified paperwork that allowed the corrupt prison guards to transfer Jo Davidson out of Brentiss Prison featured the signatures of DS Chris Lomax and our own DI Kate Fleming - so surely it must have been put together by someone with links to Hillside Lane station, unless the guards just happened to have those signatures on file. Was it Buckells, doing a speedy Photoshop job on his prison laptop? Is Lomax dodgy? Would I even be asking this if he didn’t bear a vague resemblance (from a distance, with eyes half-closed) to Dot? The investigation remains open.

Was this AC-12’s last hurrah?

We want one thing and one thing only - and that&#x002019;s a series 7 announcementBBC / World Productions
We want one thing and one thing only - and that’s a series 7 announcementBBC / World Productions

Though that knowing sequence in which the rogue’s gallery of bent coppers - from Jo Davidson all the way back to the days of Lindsay Denton and Tony Gates - was taken down from the noticeboard felt deliberately final, this doesn’t seem like the end of the line for AC-12. Kate is back on board after her awkward MIT gap year, Chloe Bishop is a great character who deserves more air time (shout out to Shalom Brune-Franklin, the breakout star of the series, tied with the phrase ‘CHIS’) and I stubbornly refuse to believe that Buckells is really the top man. This episode cleverly gave us some closure while leaving other narrative threads untied - as Kate noted, some of Thurwell’s subordinates are still serving officers, who may well have gone the way of Buckells and established OCG links of their own. We’ll be waiting impatiently for an announcement from Mercurio and the BBC.

The Ted Hastings catchphrase-ometer

I leapt up off my sofa to give the gaffer a standing ovation when he rightly reminded Buckells that “no one makes mugs of AC-12,” a phrase I would happily tattoo onto myself - or indeed onto a mug - in an embarrassing cursive font. The poor fella was truly at the end of his tether throughout the episode - from his impatience with Buckells to his Corbett confession. “Who’s going to judge what I did - her? The law? My colleagues? God?” he sighed, looking like a broken man. We will NEVER judge you, Ted.

Stream Line of Duty series 1-6 on BBC iPlayer

Read More

What the papers say – May 2

Sucking diesel: the best moments of Line of Duty series six

All our burning questions ahead of Line of Duty’s series six finale

Latest Stories

  • Semien HR, Blue Jays sweep Braves 7-2; Springer exits early

    Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 7-2 win Sunday.

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool called off after fans storm stadium

    Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.

  • Women's curling worlds paused after COVID-19 cases found among broadcasters

    The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.

  • Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

    The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Jiri Prochazka lands vicious spinning back elbow to knock out Dominick Reyes

    Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.

  • Cole Caufield buries OT winner for first NHL goal

    The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.

  • LaFleur 'can't even take my brain to that spot' of Rodgers not in Green Bay

    LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.

  • German soccer chief Keller urged to resign over Nazi remark

    Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Scherzer leads Nats over Miami, heads to join wife for birth

    WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer delivered in a hurry, tossing a five-hitter to lead the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 3-1. Then it was on to more important matters. Scherzer hustled out of Nationals Park after a game that took only 2 hours, 37 minutes, hurrying to be with wife Erica for the birth of their third child on Sunday night. “We knew going into it. That's why we tried to make it a quick game," catcher Yan Gomes kidded. Scherzer (2-2) carried a shutout into the ninth inning before Isan Diaz led off with a home run. The right-hander, who bounced back from a subpar outing against the Blue Jays, struck out nine without a walk and hit a batter while throwing 106 pitches. “He had 23 of 31 first-pitch strikes,” said manager Dave Martinez before announcing Scherzer's other news. “As a starting pitcher, that's what you've got to do.” It was the 12th career complete game for Scherzer, who got loud applause from the approximately 8,500 fans at Nationals Park when he came out to start the ninth, unaware how special a day it was for Scherzer. Ryan Zimmerman backed Scherzer with a three-run homer. “Typical of him to do something cool on obviously on an interesting day for him," Zimmerman said. “For him to go complete game and pitch the way he did today and then go over and have a baby with his wife. Pretty cool day for him. We're happy for him. He never ceases to amaze I guess is the best way to put it.” Yan Gomes added two hits for Washington, which improved to .500 with its fourth straight win. The Marlins finished 3-7 on their road trip after getting swept by Washington. “It's hard to say it was a good trip at all,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We had a chance to come in here and win a series and be even on the road and we didn't do that.” Miami rookie Trevor Rogers (3-2) hadn't allowed a run in his past two games, spanning 13 innings. Against Washington, he gave up three runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter in five innings while striking out six. “He was a little out of sync today, but that shows you what he's made of," Mattingly said. "He hangs in there. Outside of that pitch to Zimmerman, he's got a chance to put up zeros.” With runners on first and second in the Washington third, Rogers caught Victor Robles trying to steal third. Trea Turner walked and then Zimmerman sent an 0-2 fastball over the 402-foot sign in centre. The 36-year-old Zimmerman, who opted to sit out the 2020 season, is hitting .319 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in limited action. He’s hit safely in eight of his 10 starts. He struck out on a fastball against Rogers in the first inning. “On the second at-bat I said I wasn't going to get beat on the heater,” Zimmerman said. “He threw me two decent changeups to start and I was just ready for the heater. It's kind of funny how on 0-2 sometimes you simplify and just try to hit the ball hard and sometimes those are your best swings.” TABLE SETTER Nationals No. 2 hitter Josh Harrison got on base three times in four plate appearances. He's reached base in 15 of the 17 games he's played this season. TRAINER’S ROOM Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas (tightness in his hamstring and hip) was given a day off. Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) threw a 32-pitch bullpen on Saturday and could throw another bullpen session this week. … OF Juan Soto (left shoulder), threw from 120 feet on Sunday. Manager Dave Martinez said they want him to field grounders and throw to bases before his return. … RHP Wander Suero (left oblique strain) threw at 120 feet Sunday and could throw a bullpen session this week. UP NEXT Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2) pitches when the Marlins host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He’s 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in two starts against the Diamondbacks. Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (2-1) opens a three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Ross is 1-3 with a 6.98 ERA versus Atlanta but hasn’t started against the Braves since July 9, 2017. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Harvey Valentine, The Associated Press

  • NFL Draft 2021: Should we slow the fantasy football hype for Najee Harris?

    With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Dalton Del Don looks at some of the fantasy football fallout around the league.

  • Bale hat trick as Tottenham beats Sheffield United 4-0

    LONDON — Gareth Bale scored a hat trick as Tottenham stayed in the Champions League qualification race with a 4-0 win over relegated Sheffield United on Sunday. Bale claimed his first treble since returning on loan from Real Madrid for this season, and Son Heung-min also netted, as Tottenham rose to fifth place — five points behind Chelsea with four games left to play. Bale took his Premier League tally to eight goals in the last eight games, but with that must come a sense of what might have been this season. Bale was under-used by former manager Jose Mourinho, even when he had regained peak condition. Playing with freedom in a front four with Harry Kane, Son and Dele Alli, Spurs were a constant threat and a far cry from the pragmatic style that dogged Mourinho’s era. It may have come too late to gatecrash the top four this season, but playing like this makes them a strong bet to finish in a Europa League spot under interim manager Ryan Mason. The onslaught started early as Son forced Aaron Ramsdale into a smart stop, with the Blades goalkeeper getting a strong hand to a low shot that was heading into the bottom corner. Kane, on the march for a third Premier League golden boot, uncharacteristically missed two chances he would normally convert, first seeing a shot blocked after slaloming into the area and then sending Sergio Reguilon’s pullback embarrassingly over. But Spurs finally went ahead in the 36th minute with a moment of quality. Bale broke from deep to latch on to Serge Aurier’s ball over the top and then sent it past Ramsdale with a cute finish with the outside of his boot. The Wales international was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the League Cup final and delivered his 12th goal in all competitions. Spurs were cursing VAR twice in the opening seven minutes of the second half. First Peter Bankes ruled that John Fleck did not commit violent conduct when he appeared to stamp on Giovani Lo Celso’s face and then VAR ruled out a goal by Son, judging the South Korean’s armpit to be in an offside position when he ran on to Toby Alderweireld’s long ball. The hosts were not denied for long, however, as they did double their lead just after the hour with a devastating counterattack. After clearing Sheffield United's corner, Son evaded two challenges and sent Bale clear on goal, with the Welshman delivering an emphatic finish into the top corner. Bale, whose future next season remains unclear, then completed his hat trick with another moment of quality, drilling in a low effort after a fine team move which involved Alli and Aurier. Bale’s treble was of a high standard, but Son may lay claim to scoring the goal of the night with 13 minutes remaining. Son received the ball on the left from Steven Bergwijn, cut inside and sent a curling effort from 20 yards in off the far post. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Women's worlds draw postponed after 4 broadcast staffers test positive for COVID-19

    CALGARY — Play resumed at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship without television coverage on Sunday afternoon after four members of the event's broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals are isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contact tracing takes place, the World Curling Federation said in a statement. The staffers are staying in a different hotel than athletes and competition officials, who were cleared to return after a deep clean of the WinSport Arena on Sunday morning, which forced the postponement of the seventh round-robin draw. In an email to The Canadian Press late Sunday afternoon, WCF media head Christopher Hamilton confirmed that there were four positive cases. No names or additional details were provided. The WCF said that all scheduled testing for athletes and competition officials returned negative results. The start of the afternoon draw was pushed back a half hour to a 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time start and the evening draw was bumped 30 minutes later to a 9:30 p.m. ET start. Canada's Kerri Einarson faced Tabitha Peterson of the United States in the afternoon session. Einarson was not scheduled to play in the night draw. Television feeds of the event were cancelled through Tuesday morning. The competition is part of TSN's Season of Champions coverage and is broadcast internationally by World Curling TV. "Thanks for the good wishes," TSN broadcaster Vic Rauter said on Twitter. "We are quarantined, tested, cared for, hope to be back Tuesday, take care of yourselves and each other." Earlier in the week, organizers cancelled the opening practice sessions after two members of the German team tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening upon arrival in Calgary. Practice sessions were eventually held Thursday on the eve of round-robin play. The German team was given an exemption to compete as a three-player team while players who tested positive remained in isolation. This year's women's championship, which was relocated from Switzerland because of the pandemic, is the seventh and final curling event to be held in Calgary without spectators in a controlled environment to prevent the spread of the virus. The Canadian women's, men's and mixed doubles championships were followed by the men's world championship and a pair of Grand Slam events. The men's world championship playoffs were interrupted by four participants testing positive for the coronavirus. The championship was completed April 11, however, with the WCF stating the cases were "false positives." Those affected tested negative in subsequent screenings. Teams are confined to the arena and the tournament hotel across the Trans-Canada Highway. They drive themselves back and forth and masks are mandatory once athletes step off the field of play. Organizers were exploring options to incorporate the postponed seventh draw of the women's round-robin into the upcoming schedule, the WCF said. Playoff games are set to begin Friday night. The medal games are scheduled for May 9. Einarson and her Manitoba-based teammates stumbled out of the gate with three losses in their first four games. Canada, expected to be a contender, was 11th in the 14-team field entering the afternoon draw. Jennifer Jones was the last Canadian skip to win this event, taking gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey skipped the Canadian entry in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark, but did not make the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Martínez goes 8, Bader 3-run HR as Cards sweep Pirates 3-0

    PITTSBURGH — Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall. Bader’s home run came with one out in the second inning. Paul DeJong walked, Tyler O’Neill singled and, after Andrew Knizner's fielder’s choice, Bader drilled a 1-1 slider left up in the zone by rookie Wil Crowe (0-1). Martínez (2-4) was effective and efficient, allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out three and retired his final eight batters. The right-hander has gone at least five innings in every start this season and he worked into the eighth for the second consecutive appearance. Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save. The Pirates hit into three double plays and went 0 for 8 with runners on base. No Pittsburgh player had more than one hit, and the Pirates did not get more than one hit in any inning. Making his second major league start, Crowe dealt with traffic in every inning, partially thanks to four walks and a hit batter. He needed 97 pitches to get through five. Crowe made the most of his first big league opportunity to hit, sending a single down the third-base line and drawing a walk in two trips to the plate. TRAINER’S ROOM Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks will undergo scans on his right forearm when the team returns to St. Louis on Monday, and manager Mike Shildt said “there is optimism” that Hicks might be able to avoid the injured list. Pirates: C Jacob Stallings was grazed in the face by a 97 mph fastball from Martínez in the fourth but stayed in the game. UP NEXT Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-3, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to start against the New York Mets to begin a seven-game homestand Monday. Wainwright was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday due to contact tracing, but is eligible to be removed Monday. Shildt said Wainwright has repeatedly tested negative. Pirates: LHP Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.38) opens a three-game series at San Diego on Monday, the Pirates' first trip to the West Coast this season. The teams split a four-game series in Pittsburgh in April. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Alan Saunders, The Associated Press

  • NFL Draft Rounds 2-7: RBs, WRs, winners and losers from the draft's final two days

    Scott Pianowski & Andy Behrens recap days two and three of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Dodgers hit 2 grand slams in first 2 innings vs. Brewers pitcher making MLB debut

    AJ Pollock and Matt Beaty held an in-game competition for most RBI.

  • Beach volleyball's Pavan, Humana-Paredes drop bronze-medal match in Mexico

    Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman made it back-to-back bronze medals in Mexico, sweeping Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes two sets to none on Sunday to cap a three-tournament competition in Cancun. Ross and Klineman needed only 40 minutes to win by scores of 21-16, 21-15 at the FIVB 4-star event after placing ninth at the opening tourney. Klineman dominated the reigning world champions at the net with her blocking, particularly in the second set. Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who finished ninth last Tuesday after winning a silver medal in the opening Cancun Hub event, will be one of two Canadian entries in the Olympic tournament this summer in Tokyo. WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes kept off medal podium: "We're obviously not playing at the level that hopefully we will be in July," Pavan, a native of Kitchener, Ont., told CBC Sports earlier this week. "This is definitely going to continue to be an upward slope." In March, Pavan and Toronto's Humana-Paredes won silver at an AVP World Tour stop in Doha, Qatar, before travelling to Cancun. The heat, humidity and windy conditions in Mexico were challenging but the same is expected in Tokyo. "We've had to make some big adjustments," Humana-Paredes said. "I think that's been really great practice and a good opportunity to … prepare us better for Tokyo. "You can see some teams that have improved tremendously during the pandemic," Pavan said. "Some teams are taking a while to find their rhythm and get into it. But overall, I would say the level is pretty good. "It's just a matter of who shows up at any given match or moment." WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes gear up for Tokyo:

  • Kluber gets 100th win, Yankees sweep Tigers to reach .500

    NEW YORK — Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to gain his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and the New York Yankees beat the Tigers 2-0 Sunday to complete their first series sweep this season and get back to .500. Kluber (2-2) looked like the pitcher who won AL Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017, before injuries wrecked his 2018 and ’19 seasons. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed two hits in eight innings, walked one and struck out 10 to reach double digits for the 47th time but first since Sept. 24, 2018. He induced 18 swinging strikes — 13 alone on changeups that flummoxed an opponent whose season batting average dropped to a major league-worst .195. In addition to the strikeouts, Kluber got 11 outs on grounders, two on infield popups and one on a lineout to second baseman Rougned Odor in short right field. Detroit did not have a single flyout against him. Kluber retired his final eight batters, reaching the Yankees’ season high for innings, and lowered his ERA to 3.03 — down from 6.10 after his third start this season. Nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanour, he even smiled when congratulated in the dugout after his final inning. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth that included Detroit's lone flyout to remain perfect in six save chances. New York finished a three-game sweep and with eight wins in 11 games improved to 14-14, its first time at .500 since the Yankees were 5-5. Detroit has lost five straight and 10 of 11, dropping to a major league-worst 8-21. The Tigers started just one hitter with a batting average higher than .226, Jeimer Candelario, and Detroit batters struck out 12 times, increasing their total to 305 in 29 games. José Ureña (1-4) was nearly as good as Kluber but was hurt by the smallest of margins. Gio Urshela reached leading off the second on a dribbler that nicked third base for a single. Ureña walked slumping Aaron Hicks, and Kyle Higashioka hit an RBI double that kicked up the chalk on the left-field foul line. Brett Gardner followed with a sacrifice fly to the right-field warning track. Ureña allowed two runs and three hits, struck out seven and walked one, retiring his last 17 batters in yet another game this season in which pitchers excelled. TRAINER’S ROOM Tigers: OF Nomar Mazara (left abdominal strain) will start an injury rehabilitation assignment when Triple-A Toledo opens its season Tuesday, spending one game at DH and one in right field. Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (knee surgery March 29) will start a rehab assignment at some point this week. ... C Robinson Chirinos (broken right wrist March 10) is on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s roster for Tuesday’s opener at Syracuse, as is INF Derek Dietrich, who failed to make the Yankees roster in spring training. UP NEXT Tigers: Had not announced a starter for Tuesday’s series opener at Boston. Yankees: Domingo Germán (2-2, 4.05 ERA) starts Tuesday’s series opener against Houston, coming off wins against Cleveland and Baltimore. Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44) starts for the Astros, who will be playing in New York for the first time since their sign-stealing scheme became public after the 2019 season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Antetokounmpo back in action for Bucks' game vs. Nets

    MILWAUKEE — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from a sprained right ankle to play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in the first of two straight games with the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-11 forward is in the Bucks' starting lineup. They will be missing Bobby Portis, who is out with a stomach illness. Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in the opening minute of the Bucks’ 143-136 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. He appeared to step on the foot of Houston’s Kelly Olynyk during a driving layup attempt. The injury caused him to miss the Bucks’ 108-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn again on Tuesday. The Bucks began Sunday in third place in the East, 3 1/2 games behind the Nets and three behind the Philadelphia 76ers. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press