Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders-led BBC series The Nest drops a major twist in its second episode

Photo credit: BBC

Tonight's episode of The Nest hit viewers with a bone-chilling twist as one character's murderous past was revealed.

The new BBC One drama, which stars Line of Duty's Martin Compston, Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle and Sex Education's Mirren Black, left fans thoroughly impressed with last week's premiere, but the second instalment has arguably got them even more excited.

In the first episode, married couple Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle) struck up a deal with troubled teen Kaya (Black) to become the surrogate for their baby.

Photo credit: BBC

With only one embryo left, the couple were left questioning if they could trust a total stranger with their last chance of having a child. But nevertheless, they went through with the deal and had the embryo placed inside Kaya.

Dan already had doubts about Kaya's background, but in tonight's episode (March 29) he finally seemed to warm to her.

Photo credit: BBC

That was until he found out she'd murdered a pregnant woman and her baby when she was just 11-years-old.

Dan found out about Kaya's gruesome past after being handed a print out of an old news story. He then dig his own digging before stumbling across an old interview with her mother, who explained that Kaya would be given a new identify upon her release from a Secure Children Home.

Photo credit: BBC

The end of the episode saw Kaya panic as she suspected someone from her past had managed to track her down.

Is she really responsible for the gruesome murder of a pregnant woman and her baby, or is there a bigger twist waiting for viewers?

The Nest continues next Sunday (April 5) on BBC One at 9pm.

