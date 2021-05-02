Line Of Duty fans react to the season finale
Line Of Duty fans have taken to social media to react to the season six finale, and it's, er, a mixed bag.
*Spoilers*
In the finale, we see Darren Hunter arrested for the Lawrence Christopher murder, Jo Davidson put into witness protection, and Ian Buckells unmasked as 'H'. Kind of.
We also find out the anti-corruption unit will continue to be run by Patricia Carmichael, while Philip Osborne is on a mission to shut down any claims of institutionalised corruption within the police force.
Fans have been taking to social media with their reactions to the final, with many saying it was a brilliant ending tying together all the lose ends. Others, though, were a little bit less impressed with the ending, feeling slightly underwhelmed by the whole thing.
"Waited 10 years for this disappointment," one person wrote, while someone else added, "I WANTED A BETTER ENDING. I NEEDED A BETTER ENDING." A third fan put, "
Can't believe I watched 6 seasons of #LineOfDuty for Ian Buckells, the most pointless character, to be the fourth man."
THIS IS NOT THE END SURELY #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/dbywYk5of0
— jack (@jackyaboii) May 2, 2021
If that episode of line of duty was a person #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/yYD8of4443
— Halps (@LFCHalps) May 2, 2021
My reaction so far. 10 years to find out its Ian Buckles? 🙄🙄🙄 Not buying it. #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/p5Oi65xUV0
— Colour by numbers (@LuminousPie1) May 2, 2021
The whole of the nation when Buckles appears on the screen #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/jCFfUHQkie
— Cait 🤠 (@arran_caitlyn) May 2, 2021
#LineOfDuty my face after seeing Ian buckles being the interviewee pic.twitter.com/5h2Np0Enbm
— Adam (@RunnegarClark) May 2, 2021
Everyone turning the telly off after that ending #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/OQKJWffJyS
— Dan (@hinnigd) May 2, 2021
Mood after watching this finale #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/sNuGsXbGfo
— Nazrul (@Cajj_Naz) May 2, 2021
Others were more impressed with the ending, though, writing, "Me pitching to the BBC on why there needs to be another series" and someone else putting, "After that there has to be a series 7. Still convinced Osborne is the top dog."
