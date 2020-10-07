Line of Duty fans think they've spotted a clue in new season 6 pictures

From Cosmopolitan

In between Great British Bake Off, Criminal and Schitt’s Creek, it's a miracle we've got any time to be thinking about other TV shows. But when it comes to Line Of Duty, there's always space in our brain, thanks to our minor obsession with Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming, aka AC12.

Line Of Duty series 5 dropped on our television screens at the end of March 2019, with the entire season focussing on the identity of 'H' - a corrupt, high-ranking member of the police force.

*Spoilers* In the season finale, you might remember that the identity of 'H' actually remained a mystery, with the final scene revealing there are four corrupt members of the force, three of which are either dead or in prison - meaning one is still at large. So, will their identity be the focus of Season 6? Here's what we know about Line Of Duty so far.

Line Of Duty has started filming again

"As you were, fellas! Filming is once more underway on the new series of #LineOfDuty 🎉" the official Instagram account wrote on 1 September 2020. YES.

Creator Jed Mercurio also captioned the pic on Twitter: "When I took this photo I was careful to keep the inmate opposite ⁦@martin_compston hidden but you can just about see an out-of-focus image on the camera monitor. Clue: it’s not Julia Montague."

WHO IS IT?









In early August, Jed told Radio Times they were taking precautions when it came to getting back to work.

"We do [know the date]," Jed told Radio Times in early August. "It won't come as a surprise to us. There are a few things to figure out, but we're working towards a day... I know a date has been talked about in the press, but as usual they got it wrong."

He added: "We are working towards a day and if we can get over all the hurdles we will be back filming. We'd love to be on air next year, so we really have to make sure we complete our filming before Christmas."









Who will star in Line of Duty season 6?

Fan favourites Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott and Kate Flemming - played by Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure respectively - are all back.

On October 5th, Jed shared behind the scenes pictures from filming in Belfast and one image immediately caught fans' attention. In the shots posted to Twitter, the cast appear to be in the middle of a raid, with Fleming, Arnott and Hastings all wearing official uniform.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that in one picture Arnott's three stripes on his uniform - highlighting his sergeant status - had disappeared. While it could just be a simple wardrobe mistake, some believe it could possibly be a clue to a season 6 storyline. Zooming in on his shoulders one asked, "Stevie boy demoted to PC?"

While a second tweeted, "No Sgt stripes on @martin_compston uniform. Has he been demoted?"

A third replied, "Exactly what I was wondering. Undercover as a PC? Demoted, or a big omission!"

#LineofDuty6 Another great week of filming in Belfast pic.twitter.com/VFU4Z5DiCp — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) October 5, 2020

Earlier in the year, on 11 February, the BBC One twitter account also shared a picture of the reunited trio, along with new lead cast member Kelly Macdonald, doing their first read-through of the exciting new script. "Back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 6 read-through," they wrote.





Back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 6 read-through! 🚔 @line_of_duty pic.twitter.com/ulMQ45wWfS — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 11, 2020





Meanwhile, creator Jed previously hinted that a number of special guests will be joining the cast for the new season. "#LineofDuty Series 6 team @Vicky_McClure, @martin_compston and The Gaffer Adrian Dunbar nervously awaiting arrival of secret guest stars," he tweeted alongside a picture of Adrian, Martin and Vicky.

#LineofDuty Series 6 team @Vicky_McClure @martin_compston The Gaffer Adrian Dunbar nervously awaiting arrival of secret guest stars pic.twitter.com/wDRBnkUFAM — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 13, 2019

We now know one of those special guests is actor Kelly Macdonald, who has starred in the likes of Gosford Park, Boardwalk Empire and No Country For Old Men. Kelly will be playing Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.

