‘Line of Duty’ Company World Productions Sets Season 2 of Hit BBC Series ‘Showtrial’ – Global Bulletin

World Productions (“Vigil,” “Line of Duty”) is producing a new season of hit series “Showtrial” for BBC One and iPlayer. Writer and creator Ben Richards (“The Diplomat”) returns for the series.

In the show, when high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood is left for dead in a violent hit and run, he uses his dying moments to identify his killer – a serving policeman. From the victim’s last breath to the jury’s final verdict, “Showtrial” delves into the worlds of cocky officer Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha, “Chernobyl”); Sam Gill (BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar, “Sherwood”), an anxious defense solicitor with a reputation for winning lost causes; and Leila Hassoun-Kenny (Nathalie Armin, “The Batman”), a rigorous lawyer leading the case against the accused.

The first season aired on the BBC in the U.K. in 2021 and found a U.S. home in Sundance Now.

“Showtrial” (5 x 60′) is directed by Julia Ford (“Everything I Know About Love”) and produced by Ken Horn (“Line of Duty”). Executive producers are Simon Heath and Emma Luffingham for World Productions (an ITV Studios company), with Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC. It is produced with support from Northern Ireland Screen, in association with ITV Studios which will also handle international distribution. Filming begins in November in Belfast.

Finland’s Yellow Film & TV has appointed Jani Hartikainen as chief content officer, reporting into CEO Olli Haikka. Hartikainen joins the company from Finnish channel MTV and will be overseeing domestic and Nordic content, working out of Yellow’s Helsinki office.

Hartikainen has previously managed high profile projects “Estonia” and “Reindeer Mafia” and has held prominent positions as the head of content for brands such as Nelonen, Telia and MTV3. He was formerly head of drama and development at MTV Oy and has executive produced more than 50 drama series or seasons during his six years at MTV3 and CMore.

Yellow has also hired development producer Eveliina Mauno and promoted Janne Lähteenmäki to junior producer. Mauno was production manager for HBO documentary series “Viisi valittua” (“The Chosen Five”).

