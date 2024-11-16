Lindy Waters III suffers left knee hyperextension

.

Heading into Friday night's NBA Cup contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, Steve Kerr opted to start Lindy Waters III alongside Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins in the Golden State Warriors' backcourt. After securing the start, Waters III tallied Golden State's first five points of the contest against the Grizzlies. However, late in the first half, Waters III appeared to suffer an injury. Before halftime, Waters III met Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama at the rim for a block. While Waters III erased the fast break layup from Aldama and the Grizzlies, the Warriors sharpshooter landed awkwardly and appeared to pick up an injury. Later in the game, Waters III was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a left knee hyperextension.

Source: USA Today Sports

Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is out vs Pelicans tonight with a lower back strain. So Warriors will be without Wiggins, Steph Curry and De'Anthony Melton. Twelve-man rotation down to nine. Wouldn't be surprised to see Lindy Waters III. -via x.com / October 29, 2024

Monte Poole: Warriors coach Steve Kerr has told Lindy Waters III and Gui Santos that they will not be in the rotation to start the season. Adds both have the ability to help the team -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / October 21, 2024

For Lindy Waters III, 27, Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday is of particularly strong significance. He is that rare breed, an Indigenous NBA player. Born in Colorado, raised mostly in Oklahoma, he is a citizen of the Kiowa Nation and descendent of proud Cherokees. He is researching the Bay Area’s connection to the Indigenous community, he said after practice Monday, which coincided with Indigenous Peoples Day. “There's a lot to uncover,” Waters said. “I hear a lot about stories about Alcatraz and the surrounding tribes so I'm excited to learn more about that. But today is Indigenous Peoples Day, so I get to celebrate that with my people.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / October 15, 2024

