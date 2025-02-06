Lindy Waters II, Josh Richardson heading to Detroit

.

Shams Charania: As part of the deal, Warriors' Lindy Waters III and Heat's Josh Richardson are headed to the Detroit Pistons, sources said.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The Pels use up one of their few remaining second round picks to get Daniel Theis to OKC and get out of the tax. They've spent a ton of them over the years to dump money, e.g. Devonte' Graham for Josh Richardson in which they lost FOUR. - 2:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat rules out Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, Dru Smith and Isaiah Stevens for tomorrow's game vs. Bulls in Chicago.

Heat lists Duncan Robinson (right hip contusion) as probable. - 4:50 PM

Anthony Chiang: Heat injury report for tomorrow's home game vs. Cavaliers: Out: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, Dru Smith and Isaiah Stevens. Probable: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (stomach illness). -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 28, 2025

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (team suspension), Keshad Johnson (G League), Josh Richardson (heel inflammation), Dru Smith (Achilles surgery) and Isaiah Stevens (G League) out for Heat tomorrow vs. Nets in Brooklyn. Rest of Heat’s roster expected to be available. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 24, 2025

Anthony Chiang: The Heat is listing Tyler Herro as probable for tomorrow's game in Milwaukee after he missed his first game of the season yesterday with groin tightness. Josh Richardson (heel) and Dru Smith (Achilles) are out. Isaiah Stevens (G League) and Keshad Johnson (shoulder) are questionable. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 22, 2025

