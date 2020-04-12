Lindt’s New Neapolitan Truffles Are Filled With Three Different Types of Chocolate

Photo credit: Instagram @snackbetch

Some of the best candies only come around for a limited time, so there’s no time to waste to getting your hands on them. That’s definitely the case with the new Lindt Lindor Neapolitan Truffles! There are so many layers to the chocolates that you won’t be able to resist eating multiple at a time.

The limited-edition truffles have debuted in honor of Easter. You’re probably most familiar with Neapolitan in relation to ice cream, where there are three separate sections of flavors (strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate) side by side. That’s the same idea with the Lindt truffles.

The Neapolitan truffles have a milk chocolate center that’s covered by white chocolate, followed by a white chocolate strawberry shell. They’re super smooth and creamy, and your taste buds will go wild with all the different tastes! Let’s just say that you’ll be missing out if you don’t have these in your Easter basket this year.

You can pick up a 6-ounce bag of the Lindt Neapolitan Truffles at Target for $4.79, and yes, they’re available to be delivered right to your door. Remember, they’ll only be available for a limited time, so now is the moment to treat yourself.

