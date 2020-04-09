Lindsie Chrisley Slams Troll Who Joked About Estranged Dad Todd’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Lindsie Chrisley may not be close with her dad, Todd Chrisley, but that’s not stopping her from defending him in the wake of his health battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lindsie, 30, shared a message she received on Instagram that seemed to celebrate her estranged father’s sickness, calling it “disgusting.”

“The audacity of some people blows my mind,” the podcaster wrote on her Instagram Story along with a screengrab of the negative DM. “This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I’m not here for it.”

The DM read, “Hi Lindsie! Did you see your Dad has Covid? I guess the good guys really do win in the end.”

“Get right or get off my page,” Lindsie added, threatening to expose people who continue to send her messages celebrating Todd’s illness. “Don’t make me post your handles. Let’s make you ‘legendary.'”

On Wednesday, Todd revealed on his Chrisley Confessions podcast that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and that his case was so severe that he was hospitalized for four and a half days at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” Todd said, adding that although he’s now recovering, he is still “not clicking on all cylinders.”

“This has been a life-altering experience for me. I know it’s been a life-altering experience for everyone in my family,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said.

“I think that what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that truly, truly matter — and what matters is health,” he continued. “You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It’s been a tough, tough three weeks.”

As of Thursday, there are at least 450,682 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 16,231 deaths related to the virus.

