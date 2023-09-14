Lindsie Chrisley Feels Savannah Is 'Lashing Out' as Little Sister Claims They 'Don't Speak' (Exclusive)

Lindsie Chrisley's lawyer Musa Ghanayem tells PEOPLE he believes Savannah is using his client as a "punching bag" and that "anger and frustration" about their parents' incarceration is driving her

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Savannah Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley

Lindsie Chrisley has thoughts about her sister Savannah Chrisley’s new bombshell claims.

On Thursday’s episode of the Viall Files, Savannah claimed that she and Lindsie were no longer on speaking terms. The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum noted that her relationship with Lindsie and her older brother Kyle Chrisley have always been tense.

“She and my oldest brother from my dad’s first marriage, my mom always treated them as if they were hers. They didn’t necessarily treat her the same,” Savannah said, referencing her mom, Julie Chrisley.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Lindsie's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, spoke out on her behalf and shared her plans to move forward, reiterating that the 33-year-old reality star had “no ill-will” towards her younger sister.

Tommy Garcia/getty Lindsie Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley

"Savannah is in a tough spot. Everything's changed, right? She's got Chloe [and Grayson],” Ghanayem explained, referencing her new caretaker responsibilities after becoming the primary guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and her sister Chloe, 10, while her parents are in prison. (Chloe is the biological daughter of Kyle, but her father Todd Chrisley and Julie, 50, previously adopted her and consider her to be their child.)

"She's dealing with a lot and it doesn't surprise me that she's lashing out at Lindsie," Ghanayem continued. "I mean, some of the stuff that she's saying with regard to her parents, that's got to be out of anger because it's not in fact."

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal The Chrisley family

The attorney also addressed Savannah’s recent claims about her sister’s involvement with the case, saying: “Lindsie was the only sibling to testify in the defense of her parents. And, you know, all of the other information that has been brought out, kind of goes to show that she really had nothing to do with the investigation.”

"Lindsie has long ago said she really didn't want to deal with any of the drama," Ghanayem added, emphasizing that despite her reconciliation with Todd, 54, her “mindset” hasn’t changed and she “stepped out” once the drama started to pick back up.

“She's Savannah's punching bag this week,” he claimed, noting that he’s always been fond of Savannah. “She's really young — young to be dealing with all this and there's no doubt about it. Because nothing she's saying is based in fact, right? It's got to be based out of anger and frustration and many different types of frustration.”

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Lindsie Chrisley

Not only does Ghanayem think Savannah feels “frustration” with her “parents being in jail,” but the lawyer also theorized that she may have pent-up feelings about her “new life” at 26, taking care of her younger siblings.

"There's no ill will on Lindsie's side," Ghanayem added. "Lindsie is the hardest working person I know. I think that that's something that gets completely overshadowed.”

"She is laser-focused as a mother and an entrepreneur and currently, she's happy in her new relationship,” he continued. “Lindsie is working hard and staying focused. She's doing great. And, you know, she's moving forward."

On Nov. 22, a federal judge sentenced their parents Todd and Julie to 12 and seven years of prison, respectively, after they were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud. The reality stars were given reduced sentences last week, and the family continues to work on an appeal to remove them from prison.

