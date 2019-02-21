Lindsey Vonn talks kids, routines and future plans in first post-retirement interview

Lindsey Vonn knows her future is bright, even if she’s already going crazy in retirement. (Photo by Christian Alminana/Getty Images for Laureus)

Lindsey Vonn has been retired for less than two weeks, but the lack of structure in her life is already driving her crazy.

Vonn, who retired from competitive skiing after a surprise third place finish in the final race of her career, gave her first post-retirement interview to the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb on Thursday. She told Kotb that after spending 20 years with a daily routine, it’s going to take some time to get used to living a less-scheduled life.

“Your whole life is scheduled, you know? I’ve been doing this for 20 years and to wake up and suddenly not have that is really weird. I have not adapted at all. I’m kind of losing my mind already and it’s only been a week!”

It doesn’t seem like it’ll be long before Vonn finds something to fill those hours. She told Kotb that she has a lot of possibilities in front of her right now, and several projects in the works. One of her sponsors, Chase Ink, is helping her start a beauty business, which is in the early stages of development. She’s executive producing an upcoming film, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has mentored her.





Something else could fill those hours in the future, though. Vonn and Kotb also talked about kids, and whether the whoosh of little skis is in her future. Vonn wouldn’t commit to anything, but told Kotb that she and partner P.K. Subban, a professional hockey player with the Nashville Predators, are thinking about having kids.

“I hope that I’ve done something in my career that’s more meaningful than 82 wins…I can’t wait to go skiing with my kids one day.” –@lindseyvonn pic.twitter.com/JbO7Ds9XhV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2019





But until Vonn makes those decisions about kids and business, she’s focusing on adapting to life as a retired skier. As she has for her entire career, she’ll attack it with fearlessness, determination and a lot of planning.

