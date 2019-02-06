Lindsey Vonn sits out downhill training ahead of final race

Lindsey Vonn sat out downhill training Wednesday at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships after a crash the day before in the super-G race.

The three-time U.S. Olympic medalist, who will retire after the championships in Are, Sweden, clipped a gate while airborne and landed on her front before sliding into a net.

Vonn later said she felt as if she had been hit by an 18-wheeler and that her ribs were sore. Although she is still scheduled to compete in her final race in Sunday's downhill, she opted not to train on Wednesday.

After her crash Tuesday, she was able to return to her feet and skied the remainder of the course to a warm ovation from spectators. Fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the gold medal in the event.

