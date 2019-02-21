Lindsey Vonn on her possible acting future: 'I could punch a guy out'

Lindsey Vonn, the winningest woman in skiing history, has wrapped up her career on the slopes, but she’s just getting started on the next phase of her career. Thursday she joined Verizon Media’s BUILD series to talk about her career, her life, her plans going forward and the “frightening” prospect of retirement.

“I was home in Nashville for like five days, and it was bizarre,” Vonn said. “I woke at a normal time and it was like, ‘what am I gonna do today?’ I cleaned the house and did some grocery shopping. It felt kind of cool to be normal. I miss the structure and the regimen of being at the gym at a certain time, everything revolving around a single goal, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vonn retired earlier this month, closing out her career with a dramatic bronze medal win in the 2019 World Championships’ women’s downhill event. Over the course of her career, Vonn totaled 82 World Cup wins, the most ever by a female skier and second overall only to the 86 of Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. She also has three Olympic medals, one gold and two bronze, and seven world championship medals.

At 34, Vonn was one of the oldest competitive skiers — she called herself the “grandmother” to the younger racers — but she’s learning that she’s still young for other endeavors. “I’m a ski racer,” she said. “I’ve never started my own business. I’ve never done a lot of the things I’m hoping to accomplish. That’s what makes me excited and hopefully fills the void of ski racing.”

She’s conceded that moving on from skiing because of a range of injuries, noting that it “kind of broke my heart” to have to leave skiing behind when she did. But she took solace in the goat cake delivered by her boyfriend, Predators hockey player P.K. Subban, after she retired:

Story continues





The Rock mentoring Lindsey Vonn

She also noted that she’s consulting with Dwayne Johnson, The Rock himself, about how to transition from athletic endeavors into acting ones.

“He’s one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met,” Vonn said. “I feel really lucky that he’s taken me under his wing … I’m learning. I want to learn as much as I can. Maybe acting is something I can do, maybe not. I just want to get all the information, and who better to get the information from than The Rock?”

Vonn observed in The Rock a drive not dissimilar to Olympic athletes. “He’s a beast,” she said. “I don’t think he’s had a day off in five years. That’s the kind of work ethic that reminds me of ski racing.”

As for what kind of actor she’d be — comedic, dramatic, action — Vonn downplayed expectations. But she does note that she brings certain skills to the table:

“I don’t know if I’d actually be good at acting,” she said. “I am somewhat athletic, so I feel like I could punch a guy out.”

Here’s the full interview:

Lindsey Vonn believes in women supporting women. She stresses how important it is to have a strong role model in your life to look up to and how she tries to be that person for young women who watched her shred the slopes. (via BUILD Series)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jim Boeheim unlikely to face charges after fatal accident

• How Zion’s shoe mishap hurts Nike

• MLB video game makes girl ‘mad and upset’

• College coach accused of stealing underwear

