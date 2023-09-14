Lindsey Vonn just snapped up a waterfront home in Miami Beach: ‘Spanish masterpiece’

Speed demon Lindsey Vonn is on the move in Miami Beach — again.

The retired Olympic skier just bought a waterfront home for $10.5 million on Flamingo Drive with her tequila mogul/actor boyfriend, Diego Osorio, The Real Deal first reported.

The 6,104-square-foot, seven bedroom/bathroom “Spanish masterpiece” was built in 1937, and was recently renovated, says the Zillow listing.

Lindsey Vonn’s new Miami Beach home/Zillow screenshot

Fab highlights include an oversized living room with fireplace; circular driveway with basketball court; wine cellar; fancy Italian floors; gym; custom light fixtures; a third floor office; heated pool; and massive dock overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.

The crib’s description adds that the sprawling pad is perfect for “al fresco dining and entertainment.”

The purchase marks Vonn’s second house in the area, as the Minnesota native, 38, and Spaniard, 37, are still looking to unload a different, smaller residence a few miles away, in the gated community of Normandy Shores.

Sorry, prying peeps. You won’t find too many snaps of Vonn and Osorio (who attended Formula One together in May 2022) on their respective Instagram pages. But in July, the World Cup champ, who has had a series of knee surgeries to repair prior injuries, posted a pic out by the pool with her dog. That location appears to be the same 3,000 square foot plus place at 970 South Shore Drive, currently listed for $5.25 million.

In May of last year, the gold medalist and Lobos 1707 founder paid $4.4 million for the four bedroom, four bathroom “peaceful oasis,” according to Realtor.com. As of Thursday, the manse, built in 1955, had been on the market for 182 days.