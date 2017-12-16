Lindsey scores 25 to lead Northwestern over DePaul 62-60

CHICAGO (AP) -- Northwestern reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history last season and won memorable games along the way.

Yet coach Chris Collins described his team's 62-60 win over DePaul on Saturday as one of his more gratifying victories based on obstacles the Wildcats had to overcome.

Vic Law, already battling an illness, missed nearly half the game due to a head injury. The Wildcats battled foul problems, and Bryant McIntosh shot 2 for 17.

''This was one of my proudest wins during my tenure at Northwestern,'' Collins said. ''There was a lot going against us today. First and foremost was DePaul's play.''

Scottie Lindsey scored 25 points and made two big baskets in the final 1:36 to rally Northwestern.

Law added nine points for the Wildcats (8-4), who have won three straight.

Max Strus scored a career-high 33 for the Blue Demons (6-5), who saw their five-game win streak snapped.

The Wildcats overcame 18 turnovers and 40 percent shooting from the field after winning their first two games of the week by a combined 99 points over Chicago State and Valparaiso.

Northwestern took its first lead since 16-14 on Isiah Brown's 3-pointer with 12:04 left for a 44-43 edge. Lindsey's 3 extended the Wildcats' lead to 51-47 during a 20-8 run.

Strus hit a 3 to pull DePaul within a point with 3:44 remaining. Jordan Ash scored after a turnover to stretch the Wildcats' lead to 57-54.

Lindsey nailed a jumper with 1:36 left and a 3 for a five-point edge with 55 seconds remaining.

''My team needed me to hit shots and close the game, so that's what I did,'' Lindsey said.

Strus made three free throws with 35 seconds left to pull DePaul within two before Northwestern turned the ball over. Eli Cain - who shot 1 for 10 - missed a driving layup at the buzzer for the Blue Demons.