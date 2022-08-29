Lindsey Graham Warns of 'Riots in the Streets' if Trump Is Prosecuted in Classified Docs Probe

Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump

Alex Wong/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images Lindsey Graham (left), Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham delivered an ominous warning to Fox News viewers Sunday night about what might happen if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted as a result of the FBI's ongoing investigation into alleged mishandling of White House records.

"Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It's all about getting him," Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said during an appearance on Trey Gowdy's show, Sunday Night in America.

Graham and Gowdy discussed a purported copy of a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden, claiming President Joe Biden's son was given "a complete pass, apparently," and that "social media outlets suppressed information that could have mattered," the senator said.

RELATED: What We Know and Don't Know About the Investigation of Hunter Biden

"There is a double standard when it comes to Trump. What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn't break before the 2020 election," Graham continued, before saying that if Trump is prosecuted "there will be riots in the street."

Donald Trump; Lindsey Graham

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

An affidavit used to procure a warrant to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month was unsealed with redactions Friday, revealing why there was probable cause "to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" would be found at the Palm Beach, Fla., property.

The warrant, which was previously unsealed, showed that Trump is being investigated for potentially obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act.

RELATED: Espionage Act Explained: Trump Is First U.S. President Investigated for Potentially Violating the 1917 Law

Among the materials retrieved by the agents who searched Trump's home were 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked "top secret" that are only meant to be viewed at secure government facilities.

Story continues

Graham also referred to the investigation into 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server for official communications during her time as secretary of state. The FBI director at the time, James Comey, said the law enforcement agency's investigation concluded that Clinton had been careless but did not act with criminal intent. She was never charged.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street," Graham said, restating his warning about violence. "I worry about the country."

RELATED: Unpacking the Far-Right Terminology Aiming to Discredit the Federal Investigation into Donald Trump

In the weeks since the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search, far-right Republicans have circulated inflammatory rhetoric intending to discredit the justice system, leading to a slew of violent threats against federal agents.

"You love the law and I love the law," Graham told Gowdy. "I've never been more worried about the law in politics as I am right now. How can you tell a conservative Republican that the system works when it comes to President Trump?"