Lindsey Graham Suggests Trump 'Punch A Cop' On The Way To Tuesday's Arraignment

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had some bizarre advice for how former President Donald Trump should behave on the way to his expected arraignment on Tuesday.

“How can President Trump avoid prosecution in New York?” Graham tweeted Friday, with a “thinky face” emoji.

He then answered his own question: “On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop. He would be released IMMEDIATELY!”

How can President Trump avoid prosecution in New York? 🤔 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2023

On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop.



He would be released IMMEDIATELY! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2023

This was presumably meant to be some kind of joke implying that criminals can get away with anything in liberal, soft-on-crime New York. Or maybe Graham really is recommending that the former president physically attack a police officer ― you know, like some of his supporters have done.

Graham posted his tweet only hours after an emotional appearance with Sean Hannity, where he’d urged viewers to send Trump their cash so he can fight the Stormy Daniels hush money case, or else risk the very destruction of the United States.

The senator’s tweet left many Twitter users shocked, but not surprised.

Nothing to see here, just 'law and order' Republicans telling Trump to assault law enforcement. https://t.co/8gprCGkv3v — Max Burns (@themaxburns) March 31, 2023

Totally normal for a senator and former prosecutor to call on a former president to do more crimes—including assaulting a cop because blue lives matter but not when you're talking about Trump. https://t.co/RP0fZOR7Hv — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) March 31, 2023

Too many other Republicans were disgracing themselves too fast and effectively, so Graham had to reclaim the top spot https://t.co/FbaRdrkvKe — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 31, 2023

Didn't work for the Jan 6th traitors. Probably won't work for their ringleader either.

I'm really curious what Trump and Russia has over you. I think I know but I'd love to see it all come to light. — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) March 31, 2023

It’s a little early in the day to be hitting the rye, Senator. — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) March 31, 2023

Dude, he's never going to pick you... — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 31, 2023

Lindsey Graham calls for Trump to punch an NYPD officer. I dare Lindsey to come to NYC and say that to one of NY's finest!!! https://t.co/LXtUtItF4S — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 31, 2023

...because the NYPD is full of Trump-humpers? True, but Trump gets winded picking his nose and couldn't throw a punch that would bruise a baby. Yet Republicans still fantasize he's some kind of he-man daddy who can kick everybody's ass.



Pathetic as hell all the way around https://t.co/vAnBJfpRid — Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) March 31, 2023

