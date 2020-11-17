Lindsey Graham says he's spoken with multiple battleground state officials about ballot counting

WASHINGTON – Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key ally of the president, said he has spoken with officials in a number of key states about the presidential election and ballot counting, raising questions about the senator's role as President Donald Trump continues to promote baseless claims about voter fraud.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Graham Monday of pressuring him to find ways to exclude or invalidate legally cast absentee ballots and reverse Trump’s loss in the state, an accusation the South Carolina Republican called "ridiculous."

Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday that he has also talked with officials in Arizona and Nevada, specifically asking questions about the process for validating signatures on ballots. Graham said he spoke with Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and an official in Nevada whose name he could not recall.

Asked in what capacity he was making these calls, Graham said he was making the calls “as a United States senator who is worried about the integrity of the election process nationally, when it comes to vote by mail.”

He told reporters he was stepping in to check on other states because the future of the country hangs in the balance. He denied claims that he was pressuring officials to exclude ballots but was attempting to understand the method for which different states examine ballots.

A guide to Trump's election lawsuits: Trump’s legal challenge dispute election results as presidency is called for Biden

'Dark winter': Biden says lack of coordination with White House on COVID-19 is biggest hurdle to transition

“What I’m trying to find out is how you verify mail-in ballots,” he said, adding that there should be a bipartisan method in examining signatures and verifying ballots in states due to the expansion of mail-in voting this cycle. "The question I have is who verifies the signature. And if it's a single individual, I don't like that idea. I think it should be bipartisan. What I'm trying to do is say we want bipartisan observers when it comes to counting the votes and all that good stuff."

Story continues

Graham's disclosure of speaking with officials in several states comes just one day after Raffensperger detailed his conversation with in an interview with The Washington Post. The Republican Secretary of State said Graham questioned whether Raffensperger had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, something Raffensperger said he interpreted as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes.

Graham asked him whether political bias might have caused elections workers to accept ballots with non-matching signatures, Raffensperger said, and asked whether workers could throw out all absentee ballots in counties with higher rates of non-matching signatures.

Graham disputed that and said his conversation with Raffensperger was to merely "find out how the signature stuff worked" and said he “did a good job of explaining to me how they verify signatures.” He said the suggestion that he was attempting to pressure Raffensperger to toss ballots was "ridiculous."

Election updates today: Graham says he's reaching out to state officials on mail-in voting, Sen. Grassley quarantines

Graham has donated $500,000 to the president's legal efforts, where Trump and his campaign have argued baseless accusations of voter fraud in multiple states where Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said officials in these states shouldn't "give a hoot what a United States senator says to you."

"I have no idea what Sen. Graham said but there is no reason any secretary of state should feel intimidated," Blumenthal said, pointing back to his days as an attorney general and getting similar calls from politicians.

"I'm not going to pass judgment on what he is doing because I don't know exactly what he is doing," Blumenthal said of Graham's conversations with state officials. "It really depends upon what he said, but I'm going to certainly presume he was careful to avoid any violation of law. But the judgment should be made by people who know exactly what he said."

Fellow Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island similarly did not pass judgement on Graham but said it came down to the rationale behind the calls.

"If all he’s trying to do is get information, people are entitled to do that," Whitehouse said. "If he’s trying to influence the way they perform their duty, that becomes a bit problematic. And without knowing what was said, I can’t tell which is which."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lindsey Graham spoke with election officials in multiple states about ballots