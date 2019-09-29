Lindsey Graham says he and Sorenstam beat Trump, Player in golf

President Donald Trump, pictured here in 2012 in Scotland, played a round of golf Saturday with Sen. Lindsey Graham. (Getty)

President Donald Trump played golf Saturday at the end of one of the most chaotic weeks of his presidency, and, in the tradition of a numbers-only scorecard, we will present known facts only about his round. You are, of course, free to spin this story in whatever pro- or anti-Trump direction you wish.

Anyway, the scenario. At the end of a week in which House Democrats announced their intention to begin an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s contact with Ukraine, the president and three playing partners headed to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, about 25 miles west of the White House.

The president’s foursome included U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and golf Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player.

At a press pool meeting at the White House following the outing, Graham reported that he and Sorenstam defeated Trump and Player—a surprising result given the traditional “the president always wins” unspoken rule that looms over any presidential golf game.

“We defrocked the Black Knight and the president,” Graham said.

“They beat the hell out of us,” Player conceded.

Trump did not speak to reporters following the match, and made no reference to it in any of the 59 tweets he has sent between Saturday evening and early Sunday afternoon.

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had playing golf with him. It was wonderful,” Graham added. “Playing with Gary Player and Annika Sorenstram was one of the best days I’ve ever spent on the golf course. The president was a charmingly great host, a lot of fun.”

Several pros have drawn criticism for opting to play with President Trump. Back in 2017, Player himself addressed that line of critique: “The thing is this. People have criticized some of the pros for playing golf with Donald Trump. Donald Trump is the President of the United States, the most important country in the world. You don’t play golf with a man because of his political views. You play golf with a man because he’s the president and you respect the president.”

There you go. Facts and quotes. Take them in whatever direction you like.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (center) and Gary Player return to the White House after a round of golf with the president. (Reuters)

