Lindsey Graham refuses to dismiss idea to scrap Pennsylvania election results over Trump conspiracy theories

Recently re-elected GOP Senator Lindsey Graham declined to dismiss Fox News anchor Sean Hannity’s suggestion that the Pennsylvania presidential election results should be thrown out over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

“Everything should be on the table,” the South Carolina Republican said.

In his interview on Thursday, Mr Graham echoed the Trump campaign’s baseless claims that the US election has been compromised by voter fraud, claims for which the president’s team has not provided any concrete evidence.

“Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake,” Mr Graham said, adding, without citing any evidence, that “dead people” and people who do not live in Pennsylvania have cast ballots there.

The Pennsylvania elections process became a target on Mr Hannity’s primetime programme after Republicans there sued Philadelphia earlier on Thursday to allow partisan poll watchers to observe ballot-counters from six feet away. A lower court approved that order, granting poll watchers the freedom to observe vote counters within virtually an arm’s length. They had previously only been allowed to observe the counting process from a 20-foot perimeter. City officials have appealed the lower court decision, arguing the close proximity of the poll watchers creates an unsafe environment given the Covid-19 pandemic and could lead to intimidation tactics or possible tampering.

But Mr Hannity and Mr Graham took Democrats’ decision to appeal the GOP’s lawsuit as evidence the city was somehow covering up voter fraud.

Again, no credible accusations of widespread voter fraud have surfaced in Philadelphia.

Mr Hannity spent a large portion of his hour-long show on Thursday suggesting Pennsylvania ought to nullify its election results over a lack of transparency, a step that is virtually without precedent, especially considering the nonexistence of evidence of actual fraud.

“If there's corruption in the law — if they don't abide by the law, and they don't allow observers in as the law calls for, should they then invalidate this?” Mr Hannity asked Mr Graham.

“I think everything should be on the table,” Mr Graham responded.