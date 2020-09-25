Lindsey Graham begs Sean Hannity's viewers for donations: 'They're killing me money-wise'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appears to be getting desperate as his re-election race gets narrower and narrower.

Graham has brought in record-breaking fundraising hauls throughout his race — but Democrat Jaime Harrison has still ended up besting him so far this year. Graham admitted his struggles Thursday night in appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, pleading with Hannity's viewers to "help me" because "they're killing me money wise." Hannity then suggested it was famously liberal celebrities who were backing Harrison's campaign, despite the fact that both candidates have gotten a good deal of money from Hollywood, big media companies, and people outside of the state.









Lindsey Graham: I’m getting overwhelmed... help me, they’re killing me moneywise. Help me pic.twitter.com/xaY9S6uaYM — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 25, 2020

Graham made a similar plea on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, leading Harrison to conclude Graham knows "he's going to lose" this election.









Anybody else get the sense that @LindseyGrahamSC just realized he's going to lose on November 3rd? pic.twitter.com/tdLlkdkhI2 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 24, 2020

As of the most recent Federal Election Commission filings, Harrison has raised $28.6 million to Graham's nearly $30 million. Graham has about $5 million more than Harrison to spend in the last weeks of the race. The latest South Carolina Senate race poll showed Harrison and Graham statistically tied.

