Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover from Falling for Christmas Will Be Available to Stream

Lindsay Lohan has graced fans with an early Christmas gift... and it's so fetch!

The Mean Girls star, 36, has recorded a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock," which appeared on the new trailer for her upcoming Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas and is available for pre-save on all music streaming platforms.

"Break out your [camcorder emoji] because yes, that is Lindsay Lohan singing Jingle Bell Rock in the Falling For Christmas trailer! And as a holiday treat, Lindsay's cover of the iconic song will be available to stream November 4!" Netflix announced Friday on Twitter.

Her loyal fans will recognize the Christmas classic as a nod to the iconic scene in 2004's Mean Girls, during which she put on a sexy talent show performance to the tune with costars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

The onscreen performance was nearly cut short when the CD player went out, until Lohan's Cady Heron led her friends and the rest of the school in a singalong.

Lohan's latest cover, which played over Friday's trailer for her highly-anticipated return to acting in Falling for Christmas, also marks her return to music. She released her debut album Speak in 2004, followed by 2005's A Little More Personal (Raw), in addition to singing in the movies Freaky Friday (2003), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004) and A Prairie Home Companion (2006).

In Falling for Christmas, "A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," according to a plot summary from Netflix.

Lohan previously told The Hollywood Reporter that her return to acting is "like riding a bicycle," adding: "It's just in me. It's a part of me. Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

Lohan's "Jingle Bell Rock" drops Nov. 4 and is now available for pre-save. Falling for Christmas premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix.