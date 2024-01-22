Lindsay Lohan Is Teaming Up With Kristin Chenoweth for Her Next Christmas Movie

And she's reuniting with a 'Mean Girls' co-star.

Lindsay Lohan's latest Netflix project has her teaming up with another icon: Kristin Chenoweth. Variety reports that the two are set to star in Our Little Secret, a rom-com for the streamer that marks Lohan's third project for the company. According to the industry publication, the film "follows two resentful exes (Lohan and Ian Harding) who are forced to spend Christmas together after discovering their current partners are siblings." The Christmas theme is in keeping with Lohan's Falling for Christmas, which also starred Glee alum Chord Overstreet (Chenoweth also spent some time on the love-it-or-hate-it Ryan Murphy production). Lohan is also set to headline the film Irish Wish later this year, making Our Little Secret her third consecutive project with Netflix.

In addition to Chenoweth and Lohan, Our Little Secret stars fellow Mean Girls alum Tim Meadows along with Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan, and Brian Unger.

Our Little Secret is part of Lohan's "two-picture creative partnership" with Netflix. When her deal was announced, the streamer said that it was "thrilled" to continue working with the actress after the success of Falling for Christmas, which marked Lohan's return to acting after a decade-long absence.



“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” Netflix’s director of independent film Christina Rogers said in 2022. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”



