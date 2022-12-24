Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas for Holiday Selfie: 'Merry Christmas Everyone!'

Jack Irvin
·2 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is cozying up with her husband, Bader Shammas, this Christmas.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself and Shammas smiling in front of a white Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments.

"Merry Christmas Everyone! 🎄🤶🎅🎄," wrote Lohan, who wore a festive green silk blouse alongside Shammas, who donned a white sweater for the selfie.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Special' First Christmas Gift from Husband: 'That Will Always Stay with Me'

Several of the Falling for Christmas star's family members sent their love to the couple in the post's comment section. "Merrry Christmas my Lovesss💕," wrote Lindsay's mom, Dina.

"My Beautiful Family ❤️🙏," commented Lindsay's sister, Aliana, while their brother, Dakota, wrote, "My best friends ❤️❤️❤️."

In a second solo shot, Lindsay posed in front of the tree while making a kissing face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram Lindsay Lohan

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'

Last month, the Mean Girls star revealed to Vogue what financier Shammas got her for their first Christmas together.

"The most memorable, because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," she told the outlet. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me. That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids."

Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en

Lindsay Lohan/instagram Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan

She added, "I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them."

"I'd like to consider myself a professional gift-wrapper," Lindsay continued. "I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors — that little trick."

She and Shammas tied the knot in April, PEOPLE confirmed in July.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday," Lindsay wrote in the caption of a July post on Instagram.

Christmas in Wonderland. (L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in Christmas in Wonderland. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2021
Christmas in Wonderland. (L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in Christmas in Wonderland. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2021

Scott Everett White/Netflix

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Says Returning to Rom-Coms for Her New Christmas Movie Felt 'Like a Rebirth'

This holiday season has been significant for the actress, who stars in her first major film in over a decade, Netflix's Falling for Christmas, which was released Nov. 10 on the platform.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lindsay admitted she cried when the film wrapped, saying she got "so close with everyone."

"With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long — it was almost like a rebirth," she said.

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

Latest Stories

  • Here Are All the New Christmas Movies Streaming in 2022

    From Food Network stars to MCU heroes, this year's holiday season is stacked with streaming gifts

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Derek Hough Decorates for Christmas, Plus Heidi Klum, Kyle Richards, Larsa Pippen and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • LaNisha Cole Says 'Coparenting Is a Breeze' as She and Nick Cannon Take Onyx to Her First Class

    Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole shared a special moment with daughter Onyx, 3 months, which the photographer shared on Instagram Thursday

  • Winter storm causes havoc across Canada, disrupts holiday travel

    OTTAWA/WINNIPEG (Reuters) -Strong winds, freezing rain and heavy snowfall closed schools, cut power to homes and cancelled flights across Canada on Friday as a powerful winter storm swept across the country, prompting authorities to warn people to stay indoors ahead of worsening conditions. The storm is connected to the same freezing weather system that has enveloped much of the United States ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, thwarting travel plans and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power. The storm was expected to affect about two-thirds of all Canadians as it moves across Canada's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, toward Atlantic Canada, said Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Flisfeder in Toronto.

  • 45 Celebrity Kids Who Were Literally Born To Be Famous

    Being born into an A-list family means you're pretty much guaranteed to be famous if you want it. Proof? All the talented celeb kids.

  • Mom and dad are gone. At 22, she’s head of the household, with 4 siblings to care for

    Jasmine Santana cuddled on a living room sofa with her four younger siblings, the glow of their Christmas tree shining on their sweet faces, as she shared their heartbreaking, yet heartwarming story.

  • Dakota Johnson Wore a Super Revealing Crystal Outfit That Left Everyone Speechless

    Actress Dakota Johnson turned heads when she wore a plunging crystal top and silk wide pants to a red carpet Hollywood event. See the photos and Instagram reactions.

  • Neil Patrick Harris Enjoys 'Amazing' Trip to Disney World with Family and Friend Mariska Hargitay

    In an Instagram post on Saturday, the How I Met Your Mother alum also revealed that the special trip included some “Disney firsts”

  • Emily Ratajkowski Shares a Kiss With Someone Who Is Definitely Not Pete Davidson

    She's having a hot girl holiday season, and we're here for it.

  • This Gym Owner’s Double Life Helped Wreck Putin’s War Plans

    Daniel BrownKHERSON, Ukraine—As Ukrainian forces fought to kick Russian forces out of Kherson, city resident Kostyantyn Babenko, 49, received a WhatsApp message from one of his old friends in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) asking him for a favor. Communications like these were no small thing—by now, Babenko’s hometown had been under occupation by Russian forces for nearly seven months.Due to the risky nature of their relationship, Babenko’s friend only sent him a short, secretive message stat

  • ‘Christmas Tree Lady’ has over 30 full-size trees in her Palm Beach Gardens Home

    Haul out the holly, fill up the stockings, and put up over 30 full-sized Christmas Trees? WPTV’s T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on a women in Palm Beach Gardens who he dubs “The Christmas Tree Lady."

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season for Florida, which had won its two earlier meetings against the Islanders this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves. Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport e

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

    LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury. After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from t

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h