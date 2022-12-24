Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas for Holiday Selfie: 'Merry Christmas Everyone!'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is cozying up with her husband, Bader Shammas, this Christmas.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself and Shammas smiling in front of a white Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments.

"Merry Christmas Everyone! 🎄🤶🎅🎄," wrote Lohan, who wore a festive green silk blouse alongside Shammas, who donned a white sweater for the selfie.

Several of the Falling for Christmas star's family members sent their love to the couple in the post's comment section. "Merrry Christmas my Lovesss💕," wrote Lindsay's mom, Dina.

"My Beautiful Family ❤️🙏," commented Lindsay's sister, Aliana, while their brother, Dakota, wrote, "My best friends ❤️❤️❤️."

In a second solo shot, Lindsay posed in front of the tree while making a kissing face.

Last month, the Mean Girls star revealed to Vogue what financier Shammas got her for their first Christmas together.

"The most memorable, because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," she told the outlet. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me. That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids."

She added, "I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them."

"I'd like to consider myself a professional gift-wrapper," Lindsay continued. "I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors — that little trick."

She and Shammas tied the knot in April, PEOPLE confirmed in July.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday," Lindsay wrote in the caption of a July post on Instagram.

This holiday season has been significant for the actress, who stars in her first major film in over a decade, Netflix's Falling for Christmas, which was released Nov. 10 on the platform.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lindsay admitted she cried when the film wrapped, saying she got "so close with everyone."

"With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long — it was almost like a rebirth," she said.

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.