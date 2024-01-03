Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in New Year's Message: 'Full of Gratitude'

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed their first child together, a boy named Luai, this summer

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are beaming in the new year.

On Monday, Lohan, 37, shared a series of photos showing herself and her husband as they celebrated New Year's. In one photo, the married couple can be seen smiling and gazing into each other's eyes. Lohan also included photos of fireworks set off around Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper in celebration of the new year.



"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," Lohan wrote in a caption to the post. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude 🙏❤️🌟

Lohan and Shammas, a financier, have been married since July 2022, when PEOPLE confirmed the pair were married more than a year after she initially announced they were engaged in a November 2021 Instagram post. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Luai — whose Arabic name means "shield or protector" — some time this summer, as a rep for Lohan confirmed to PEOPLE in July.



Lohan and Shammas first sparked relationship rumors in 2020, when she shared a now-deleted Instagram post that referred to him as her "boyfriend." At the time, a representative for the actor did not confirm the dating rumors.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan wrote of Shammas Instagram when she first revealed the pair were married. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic]."



Lohan last starred in Netflix's 2022 holiday movie Falling For Christmas. She is also expected to star in a second Netflix rom-com titled Irish Wish, which remains in post-production, per her IMDb page. In that movie, she will play a woman named Maddie, who takes on a bridesmaid's role at a wedding between her best friend and the man she is in love with in Ireland, per an official logline.

"Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be," the logline reads. "With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas at Netflix's Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City.

Lohan and her Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis have teased a desire to make a sequel to their 2003 family comedy in recent months, too.



"YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!" Curtis, 65, wrote on Instagram in November when the pair reunited. Within the caption, Curtis wrote, "hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!" and tagged Disney.



