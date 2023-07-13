Lindsay Lohan shows off her princess hair in latest baby bump picture

James Devaney - Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has always been a princess to me, or should I say "queen of my heart" – a Parent Trap quote for any true fans – but in her latest Instagram post she has truly stepped into her royal core with glorious bouncing princess curls that somehow have more class than a Kate Middleton bouncy blow. Combined with the magical tresses of an auburn Rapunzel.

In the series of snaps shared to her 'gram, Lindsay's trademark deep red tresses look even richer in hue than usual (how is that possible?), and are falling down past her shoulders, all the way down her back, blossoming into soft curls that are giving me major hair envy. No really, swipe to slide three.

Lindsay kept the makeup simple with a soft flush to her peachy complexion, and a bitten rose lip for some colour, but really hair lengthy hair was the star of the look.

The post was showing off the new nursery for the royal baby, Lindsay's first child with husband Bader Shammas, and we just can't wait for the little one to meet its royal cousin, Prince Phoenix of Hilton, son of Paris. Another queen who knows a thing or two about princess hair.

While birth is imminent, Lindsay's own birthday passed by just last week, with the star sharing this fresh faced, messy-haired snap.

#GetYouAGirlWhoCanDoBoth and yes by both I am also referencing playing both lead roles in one of the greatest movies of our time at age 12. I'm sorry but enough credit can never be given for that.

