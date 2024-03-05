Lindsay Lohan Shares Long-Awaited 'Freaky Friday' News

They say good things come to those who wait, and this week, that’s true for “Freaky Friday” fans.

Lindsay Lohan officially confirmed on Monday that the beloved 2003 body-swap comedy is finally getting a sequel. After years of anticipation, Lohan said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” that she and Jamie Lee Curtis will return.

“It is [true],” she told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t want to say too much. And we’re both excited.”

Lohan caught herself and cheekily added, “I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

The duo spoke with The New York Times last year to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary and teased fans with hopes for a sequel.

“As I went around the world with ‘Halloween Ends,’ people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday,’” Curtis told the outlet. “Something really touched a chord … I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan added at the time that they’d “only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

While she told People on Monday the sequel is “in the process,” however, a date to start filming remains under wraps.

The first film starred Lohan and Curtis as a mother-daughter duo who magically swap bodies, but it wasn’t an original. Based on a 1972 Mary Rodgers novel, it was first adapted in 1976 with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris and again in 1996 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.

Since "Freaky Friday," Curtis earned her first Oscar — and Lohan welcomed her first child. Carlo Allegri via Getty Images

The 2003 iteration was the most commercially successful take, however, and grossed more than $160 million at the worldwide box office — and spawned endless fan fever with every hint of a possible sequel in the decades to come.

Lohan, who was once deemed one of the most promising actors of her generation but left the spotlight amid substance abuse struggles, told People that she’s “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take” the body-swap premise.

The actor’s cinematic return is in full swing, however, with a three-film Netflix deal and surprise cameo in 2024’s musical version of “Mean Girls.” The newfound mother might just find her real comeback with “Freaky Friday 2.”

“I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this,” she told People.

