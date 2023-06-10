Lindsay Lohan Says This Pesky Clothing Item Made Her ‘Self-Conscious’ In ‘Freaky Friday’

Lindsay Lohan opened up in a recent interview about feeling insecure with her body during the filming of “Freaky Friday.”

“I was so self-conscious,” the actor, who was 17 when the 2003 remake of the 1976 body-swapping comedy was released, told Allure in a video published Thursday.

Lindsay Lohan at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York on Feb. 9, 2023. The actor opened up recently about a piece of clothing she had to wear on set of

In particular, the then-teen star was concerned about wearing low-rise pants ― a fashion staple of the early aughts. Lohan recalled that she “wanted” to wear the pants because she “wanted to be cool,” but nevertheless spent a lot of time worrying about how she looked in them.

“I was always nervous about what my stomach looked like if it was flat enough,” she told Allure. “Like that was my big thing on set.”

Now, she said, she realizes there was no need to be so self-critical.

“I look back and I’m like, why was I so hard on myself?” she added.

"Freaky Friday" costars Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Lindsay Lohan at the movie's premiere on Aug. 4, 2003, in Hollywood, California.

Lohan is far from the only person to have found low-rise jeans to be a source of stress. The garment has been making a comeback over the last few years, prompting waves of semi-panicked jokes from people who are decidedly not enthused about the prospect of wearing them again.

Lohan’s “Freaky Friday” costar Jamie Lee Curtis revealed last month that the two are in talks for a possible sequel to the film.

