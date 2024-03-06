Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Baby’s Famous Godparents, And it’s Super Random

The godparents of Lindsay Lohan’s baby are pretty famous — and, no, it’s not her former “Freaky Friday” co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, and her husband, filmmaker Christopher Guest. (Although that would be pretty cute.)

Lohan revealed Monday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that the godparents of her 7-month-old son, Luai, are … NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, cookbook author Ayesha Curry.

Lohan explained that her husband, Bader Shammas, is friends with celebrity chef Michael Mina, who thought Lohan and Ayesha Curry would really hit it off.

“We were in Dubai, and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like, ‘You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet.’”

Mina’s friendship matchmaking instincts proved to be a cut above.

“She happened to be coming to Dubai and we met, and we just clicked right off the bat,” Lohan explained. “It’s so funny, because when you get older in life, you don’t make adult friends and friendships that grow.”

“We clicked right away, and she’s been with me since,” Lohan continued. “I was like, ‘I really want to have kids soon,’ and then I got pregnant. So it was very fitting.”

The BFFs are even working together — Ayesha Curry, who is also an actor, co-stars in Lohan’s new Netflix rom-com, “Irish Wish,” which will be released March 15.

Luai’s super-cool godparents, Steph and Ayesha Curry. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Curry echoed Lohan’s sentiments about their friendship while speaking to Extra last week to promote “Irish Wish.”

“We’ve literally been friends since the first day we met,” Curry said.

“When you find a friend like that in life, it’s just like your forever person,” Lohan added during the Extra interview.

“Yeah, especially in adulthood, you never think it’s going to happen — and it does and it feels so lucky,” Curry said.

Ayesha Curry announced last week that she and her husband are expecting their fourth child.

