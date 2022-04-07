Lindsay Lohan Reflects on 18 of Her Most Iconic Looks From 1998 to Present-Day

Lindsay Lohan reflected back on her most memorable fashion looks. The actor broke down some of her outfits, sharing her thoughts on how she feels about them now.

The 18 outfits Lohan discussed range from 1998 to present-day, with the first one dating back to her Parent Trap days. "I was always, as a young girl, really into fashion. My mom knew how much I loved it, so we went shopping for this dress," she told Vogue of her Nicole Miller fit, which she wore to film's premiere in 1998.

In the video, Lohan went into depth on how her love for fashion began. "I was the kind of little girl that on my fifth birthday, I had the greatest birthday dress with these kind of puffy sleeves and flowers all over, and my mom had to hide it from me 'cause I tried to wear it every single day with baby pink leather cowboy boots," she said.

She also rated several Y2K looks, including outfits from her Freaky Friday era and that classic Vanity Fair photoshoot featuring other actors, such as Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes.

Watch the video above to see the full breakdown.