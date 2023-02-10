Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson sit front row at Christian Siriano's rosy runway at NYFW

NEW YORK — Everything’s coming up roses.

Alongside the white, pink and red roses lining the Christian Siriano runway Thursday night at Gotham Hall, a notable red(-haired) bloom sprouted up in the front row: Lindsay Lohan.

The actress, 36, joined a bouquet of other stars sharing the prime New York Fashion Week seating, sitting amongst "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson, "10 Things I Hate About You" actress Julia Stiles and "All American" starlet Greta Onieogou.

Siriano, a staple of the red carpet as much as he is the NYFW runway, pushed back against the predictions of minimalism taking over, instead leaning into Barbiecore pink, jacquard suits and gowns and tons of tulle, and tapping into the rosettes that have dominated awards season fashion.

The Fall/Winter 2023 show picked up on last season’s return to glamour, with Siriano sending a simple message about the collection in the show notes: "Welcome to Audrey Hepburn’s rose garden at midnight."

(From left) Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson, and Lindsay Lohan glow at Christian Siriano's NYFW show on Feb. 9.

Sleek silhouettes punctuated with flower appliqués came down the runway. Large hats, black-and-white looks and minidresses channeled the old Hollywood icon.

Much like his red carpet creations adorning a diverse selection of celebs, his latest collection showed his skills in designing for a variety of figures and showcasing plus-sized clothing and models, representing realistic beauty standards other designers have historically lacked.

Quinta Brunson poses for the cameras at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW show.

Lohan giggled with fellow front-row guest Derek Blasberg, bopping her head to the house music and pulling out her phone for frequent Siriano muse Coco Rocha’s finale. Rocha struck dramatic poses in a showstopping asymmetric gown, trimmed with pink and black tulle pleating on the skirt and one shoulder, double-breasted buttons and satin lapels.

After the show, Brunson stopped inside the event hall’s vestibule, preparing to step out into the night as the photographers gave her her flowers – in the form of camera flashes.

