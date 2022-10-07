Lindsay Lohan Plays a Spoiled Heiress with Amnesia in 'Falling for Christmas' First Trailer

Lindsay Lohan is getting in the holiday spirit.

The actress, 36, makes her movie return this November in Netflix's Falling for Christmas. And on Friday, she helped introduce the first trailer for the film, telling fans, "Christmas has come early this year and I come bearing gifts."

In the holiday rom-com, Lohan stars as spoiled hotel heiress Sierra who suffers total amnesia after falling off a ski mountain as her boyfriend proposes. Now in the care of a "handsome, blue-collar lodge owner" widower (played by costar Chord Overstreet, of Glee fame) and his daughter, Lohan's character delves into every day chores to regain her memory.

"Have you actually made a bed dear?" she's asked, as she fumbles with a pesky fitted sheet. "I don't think so," an exasperated Lohan responds.

Of course, with the background of the Christmas season, it's not long before sparks start to fly between Lohan and Overstreet's characters — right as her fiancé returns to find her.

"I just need to find my own way," Lohan say in the trailer, which boasts the logline, "Sometimes forgetting who you were means discovering who you are."

Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Chord Overstreet as Jake, Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.

Scott Everett White/Netflix

Directed by Janeen Damian, Falling for Christmas also stars George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham, Antonio D. Charity and Lohan's real-life sister Aliana, who also has two original songs included in the film.

The trailer is set to "Jingle Bell Rock," a hat tip to one of Lohan's most infamous Mean Girls scenes.

Lohan recently told The Hollywood Reporter about stepping back into acting.

"I tried to avoid letting distractions on set get in the way. I'm very much to myself before and after a scene," the Mean Girls alum said. "I like to get in my own headspace and prepare quietly on the side. But for me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It's just in me. It's a part of me."

Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake, Olivia Perez as Avy, Bus Riley as Chestnut Vendor in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.

Scott Everett White/Netflix

"Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people," added Lohan. "To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

Lohan told Netflix's Tudum about the film, "It's such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies."

Falling for Christmas debuts on Netflix Nov. 10