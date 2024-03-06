Lindsay Lohan Glows in Silk Gown at Special Screening of Her New Netflix Movie“ Irish Wish”

The 'Freaky Friday' alum showed up with her siblings at the N.Y.C. screening

James Devaney/GC Images Lindsay Lohan

The Lindsay Lohan renaissance is upon us!

The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday star made her grand return to movies in 2022 with Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, and now she’s hitting the red carpet for her latest flick, Irish Wish.

At a special New York City screening of the Netflix romantic comedy on Tuesday, Lohan, 37, made the red carpet a family affair.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Aliana Lohan, Dakota Lohan and Lindsay Lohan; March 2024

The actress posed for pictures with two of her siblings — sister Aliana Lohan and brother Dakota Lohan — for the special screening of her latest project.

Aliana, 30, wore a long-sleeved, sequin red gown with black pumps. Dakota, 27, kept it classy with an all-black jacket and pants.

Lindsay wore an off-white, spaghetti strap floor-length gown. The silky material flowed elegantly and gathered at the middle for a ruching effect. She wore silver drop earrings that could be seen peeking through her signature red tresses.

For some photos, she draped a cream overcoat on her shoulders.

James Devaney/GC Images Lindsay Lohan, New York City, March 2024

The Disney alum also wore a variety of jewelry, including rings, which accentuated her alternating nail polish colors.



In Netflix’s Irish Wish, directed by Falling for Christmas’ Janeen Damian, Lohan stars as Maddie, a shy book editor who finds herself in a love triangle after traveling to Ireland for her best friend’s wedding to Paul — who Maddie believes to be the love of her life.

“It’s a nice story of luck and love and confidence,” Lohan told Netflix’s Tudum of the film, adding, "Maddie’s [one of the only] characters that I’ve played [who’s] a woman on her own making her way in the world.”

“We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own,” she said, adding, “It’s important to put yourself first and know your worth. If you know you deserve better, go for it and get it."

Starring alongside Lohan in the film are Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of 'Mean Girls' in January 2024.

Lohan also made her return to the big screen with a cameo in movie-musical Mean Girls — two decades after starring in the original 2004 film — and served up a gorgeous all-black look at its January premiere.

At the N.Y.C. premiere of the movie musical, the actress wore a long-sleeve Alexandre Vauthier gown with a ruched waist, ab cutouts and a bejeweled statement belt.

Lohan paired the dress — which also had a slight slit, exposing Lohan's ankle-strap heels — with a black clutch with more metallic details, and a final touch of sparkle with a pair of statement drop earrings.

For hair and makeup, she opted for a shimmery, pink glam, classic French manicure and evoked Old Hollywood glamor with her signature red tresses, which she wore in sleek, loose waves.

Irish Wish is on Netflix March 15, in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

