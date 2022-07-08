Lindsay Lohan Has 'Fun in the Sun' on Post-Wedding Trip to the Turkish Riviera

BreAnna Bell
·2 min read
Lindsay Lohan Has 'Fun in the Sun' on the Turkish Riviera Following Wedding to Fiancé Bader Shamma Tout: can I get this picture from her Instagram? https://www.instagram.com/p/CftfoNVLHmC/
Lindsay Lohan Has 'Fun in the Sun' on the Turkish Riviera Following Wedding to Fiancé Bader Shamma Tout: can I get this picture from her Instagram? https://www.instagram.com/p/CftfoNVLHmC/

lindsay lohan/instagram

Lindsay Lohan is taking in the views while on vacation!

The Mean Girls actress, 36, shared several pictures on Thursday from her trip to the Turkish Riviera, including one of her wearing a red floral, floor-length dress as she admired her stunning surroundings.

"Fun in the sun," she captioned the post, tagging her location as The Bodrum EDITION, a luxury resort just miles from the Yalikavak Marina at the western point of the Bodrum peninsula.

A few of the Falling for Christmas star's family members, including her mom Dina Lohan and her brother Cody "Dakota" Lohan, sent their love in the comments section.

"So peaceful, love and light my beautiful girl 🙏🏻⭐️," Dina wrote, while Dakota added, "😍😍😍 can't wait to see you 🕺🕺🕺."

The trip comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed last week that Lindsay is married to financier Bader Shammas.

Earlier this month, Lindsay posted a picture of the happy couple on her Instagram, calling Shammas her husband.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned the picture.

She added: "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."

In November last year, Lindsay announced her engagement to Shammas, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

The actress offered an update on her nuptials during a conversation with Extra host Rachel Lindsay in February. The former Bachelorette star asked the then-bride-to-be how she thought she would be on her wedding day.

"Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in?" she asked. "I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that."

"I'm definitely not like that," said the Freaky Friday actress. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

"I'm looking at destinations," Lindsay continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time."

