Lindsay Lohan Is ‘Excited to Work with’ Jamie Lee Curtis on “Freaky Friday” Sequel: ‘We’re Going to Have a Lot of Fun’ (Exclusive)

Lohan said she and Curtis 'talk almost every other day in general'

Ron Batzdorff/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in 'Freaky Friday'

Lindsay Lohan is “excited” to get back to work with Jamie Lee Curtis on the highly-anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday.

Lohan, 37, tells PEOPLE the new movie is “in the process,” but she could not say when filming would start or if there even is a completed script. However, the Irish Wish star could say she was “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.”

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this,” Lohan continues.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Lindsay Lohan (right)

Earlier Monday, Lohan said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that a Freaky Friday sequel is still happening, adding that she and Curtis, 65, are “both excited” about the project.

When Freaky Friday celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, Curtis brought up the prospects of a sequel in multiple interviews. The Oscar-winner and Lohan even sat down for a joint interview with the New York Times, in which they reflected on making the hit comedy about a body-switching mother-daughter duo.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told the Times last year. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.’”

Lohan added that the two were “both open” to a sequel. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she said.

Mark Harmon, who played the partner of Curtis’ character, was also sure Curtis could bring a sequel into existence. “I’ve known her since she was 15, and if she’s talking about it, then it’ll happen, because all things happen,” the former NCIS star, 72, told Kelly Clarkson in November 2023.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Lindsay Lohan (right) in 'Freaky Friday'

In May 2023, Variety reported that Elyse Hollander was writing the script for a Freaky Friday sequel.

Freaky Friday is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers. Disney filmed a version starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris in 1976, then another version in 1995 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman. The Lohan-Curtis version is the most commercially successful take, earning $160 million at the box office during its 2003 release.

Lohan’s latest movie, Irish Wish, will be released on Netflix on March 15. It is her second Netflix movie, following 2022’s Falling for Christmas.

