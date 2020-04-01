Lindsay Lohan announces 'I'm Back' in eerie video
Lindsay Lohan has sparked speculation she is about to make a comeback into music.
The 33-year-old actress and singer - who last year announced she had signed a deal with Casablanca and Republic Records - wiped her Instagram account in preparation for her big announcement.
Lohan posted an eerie video captioned: “I’m back!”
The video shows flickering TV screens playing news footage of Lohan on a screen captioned ‘The Evolution of Lindsay Lohan’, along with clips from music videos of Lohan dancing and singing.
The TV screen then shatters to reveal a smiley face icon and Lohan’s voice declares “I’m back.”
Lohan was a child star who had her big break aged 11 in Disney's 1998 family comedy The Parent Trap.
The Mean Girls star had several hit movie roles as a teenager and released her debut album Speak in 2004.
Lohan then went off the rails with a series of spell in rehabs and was arrested several times.
In 2010 she served 14 days of a 90-day jail sentence for breaking the terms of her probation after pleading guilty to using cocaine and driving under the influence.
Last year she became a judge on the Australian version of singing talent show The Masked Singer.
In August 2019 she teased a clip on an upcoming Xanax on Virgin Radio Dubai.
Her last film appearance was in low budget thriller Among the Shadows, released as video on demand in 2019.