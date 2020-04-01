Lindsay Lohan announces 'I'm Back' in eerie video

Lindsay Lohan has teased her musical comeback. (Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan has sparked speculation she is about to make a comeback into music.

The 33-year-old actress and singer - who last year announced she had signed a deal with Casablanca and Republic Records - wiped her Instagram account in preparation for her big announcement.

Lohan posted an eerie video captioned: “I’m back!”

The video shows flickering TV screens playing news footage of Lohan on a screen captioned ‘The Evolution of Lindsay Lohan’, along with clips from music videos of Lohan dancing and singing.

The TV screen then shatters to reveal a smiley face icon and Lohan’s voice declares “I’m back.”

Lohan was a child star who had her big break aged 11 in Disney's 1998 family comedy The Parent Trap.

Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of 'The Parent Trap' in Los Angeles in 1998. (Getty Images)

The Mean Girls star had several hit movie roles as a teenager and released her debut album Speak in 2004.

Lohan then went off the rails with a series of spell in rehabs and was arrested several times.

In 2010 she served 14 days of a 90-day jail sentence for breaking the terms of her probation after pleading guilty to using cocaine and driving under the influence.

Lindsay Lohan in the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2013, accepting a plea deal including 90 days in rehab. (AP)

Last year she became a judge on the Australian version of singing talent show The Masked Singer.

In August 2019 she teased a clip on an upcoming Xanax on Virgin Radio Dubai.

Her last film appearance was in low budget thriller Among the Shadows, released as video on demand in 2019.