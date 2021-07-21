Lindsay Lohan Calls The Parent Trap 'the Opportunity of a Lifetime' as Movie Turns 23

Lindsay Lohan - The Parent Trap

Lindsay Lohan has been in a slew of iconic Hollywood films but it's The Parent Trap that holds a special place in her heart.

The actress, 35, left a heartwarming comment on the Instagram post of director Nancy Meyers, who cast her in the dual twin roles of Hallie and Annie in the 1998 film.

"@TheParentTrap came out 23 years ago today. Thank you for all of the love sent my way over the years about this film," Meyers, 71, wrote in an Instagram post. "I've enjoyed all of your DMs, photos, parties, costumes, handshake videos and just general sweetness. Thanks for this great montage @filmpiscess. @lindsaylohan @chazzshyer @lisaannwalter @elaine4animals."

Lohan commented on Meyers' post, writing, "Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime Nancy. 🙏 ❤️."

Meyers wrote back, "Love you always Linds."

Lohan's mom, Dina, also commented on the post, writing, "Wow how time Flies Nancy …you are such a gem , you are Super Talented and bring so much Joy and insight in all your films 🙏🏻I am grateful for you choosing my lil Lindsay and giving her an opportunity of a lifetime 💕we love you 💕."

Last year, Lohan, Meyers, Dennis Quaid and Elaine Hendrix reunited virtually for the 22nd anniversary of the film. The cast remembered the late Natasha Richardson, who played Lohan's character's mom, Elizabeth James, in the film. Richardson died of blunt force trauma after a skiing accident in 2009 when she was 45.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," recalled Lohan.

Quaid, 66, who played Elizabeth's ex-husband, Nick Parker, said that Richardson was "somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better."

Later in the reunion special, Lohan said that she still remembers her elaborate handshake that she performed onscreen as Annie with Simon Kunz's Martin. The iconic handshake required the 11-year-old star to jump, bump hips and remember a series of hand movements along with her scene partner.

"I've been asked to do it, and yeah, I do remember," she said. "I think there's a little bit where I mess it up."

Lohan continued, "The most incredible thing about The Parent Trap in itself is even still, younger generations and little kids that go to camp, they even know it now."

The actress also explained how she worked to switch back and forth between her dual roles, mentioning that her wigs and costumes helped her become each character. And on set, she said people even treated her differently while in character for either twin.

"I feel like people treated me differently when I was Annie because Annie was so much nicer, and Hallie was kinda like me," Lohan explained, who said she didn't feel like she was working while making the movie, describing it as a "learning experience."

The Parent Trap is available to stream on Disney+.