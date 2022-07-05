Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is making her comeback with husband Bader Shammas by her side.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in February 2020. While it's unclear how and when the Mean Girls actress first met the Credit Suisse financier, they both have roots in Dubai, where Lohan has been residing since 2014. The private couple doesn't often speak publicly or post about their relationship on social media — Shammas keeps his Instagram private — but Lohan occasionally shares rare peeks into their life together.

"I'm a very lucky girl and he's a very lucky man," Lohan said during a Good Morning America appearance in 2022.

In June 2022, Lohan announced on Instagram that she and Shammas had tied the knot.

"I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏," she wrote, in part, alongside a selfie of her and Shammas.

From their celebratory milestones to their doting Instagram tributes, keep scrolling to see a complete breakdown of Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' relationship timeline.

February 6, 2020: Lindsay Lohan sparks romance rumors with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Lohan hinted that she had a new man in her life after posting a since-deleted group photo on Instagram, where she casually introduced her "boyfriend" in the caption. PEOPLE reported that Lohan wrote: "@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️."

The actress and her crew were photographed hanging out backstage at a music festival in Dubai. In the group shot, Lohan is standing next to Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood and a man sporting a black jacket, who fans assumed to be her new boyfriend.

At the time, a rep for Lohan didn't confirm the dating rumors.

November 28, 2021: Lindsay Lohan announces her engagement to Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

The Parent Trap actress kicked off the 2021 holiday season on a sparkly note. Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas on Nov. 28, 2021, via Instagram. She captioned the post, "My love. My life. My family. My future." The photo gallery included four snaps of the newly engaged couple showing off their excitement and Lohan's gorgeous ring.

Story continues

December 3, 2021: Paris Hilton reacts to Lindsay Lohan's engagement: "I am genuinely very happy for her"

On an episode of the This is Paris podcast, Paris Hilton gave a quick celebratory shoutout to Lohan on her engagement to Shammas. "I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," Hilton said. "And I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

She continued, "It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney [Spears] got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."

Later that month, actress Ana Gasteyer — who played Lohan's mom in Mean Girls — reacted to the engagement news during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After a fan asked Gasteyer what she thought of Lohan's announcement, the Saturday Night Live alum responded, "Well, I like marriage. I am a fan. You know, you want to do it for a minute or seven, that is up to you. It is fun, weddings are fun."

December 13, 2021: Lindsay Lohan shares a cozy photo with Bader Shammas in the snow

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

In December 2021, Lohan shared a sweet black-and-white photo on Instagram of her and Shammas bundled up in heavy winter coats and beanies.

"No1 else I'd rather freeze with ❤️❄️❤️," Lohan captioned the photo, tagging her fiancé's private Instagram account.

February 4, 2022: Lindsay Lohan gives a glimpse into the wedding planning process

In an interview with Extra, Lohan revealed that wedding planning was officially underway.

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan told host Rachel Lindsay. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so ..." She also hinted that there will be multiple gowns because outfit changes are "the best part."

When asked whether she'll be a "low-key" bride or "bridezilla," the actress responded, "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

She also noted that the couple was planning on keeping the guest list short. "I want to keep it small and intimate and just you know, family-focused and just really beautiful," Lohan said during a Good Morning America appearance on Feb. 4.

February 15, 2022: Lindsay Lohan calls Bader Shammas her "forever Valentine"

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

In honor of Valentine's Day, Lohan shared a sweet tribute to her fiancé on Instagram. "My forever Valentine," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her smiling up at Shammas.

Lohan's post received lots of love from her famous friends, including Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives Of New Jersey, who commented "Lovers ❤️," and five heart emojis from Diane Keaton.

Dakota, Lohan's little brother, wrote, "You two so freaking cutee."

March 28, 2022: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas celebrate their engagement with a cake

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

The Mean Girls star and her fiancé found sweet ways to celebrate their engagement. On March 28, 2022, Lohan shared a photo of the two of them posing alongside an extravagant cake with the caption, "My forever ❤️."

The three-tiered cake was embellished with sugary hearts and a silhouette of a couple kissing. Crowned with sparklers and an opened jewelry box with a ring, the cake read, "He asked … She said yes."

July 2, 2022: PEOPLE confirms Lindsay Lohan is married to Bader Shammas

After Lohan referred to Shammas as her "husband" in an Instagram post on July 1, PEOPLE confirmed the couple's marriage news the following day.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏," the actress captioned a photo of her and Shammas.

Fans and celebrities including Kathy Hilton, Gorga and Jonathon Bennet left congratulatory messages and birthday wishes in the comments, as Lohan turned 36 on July 2.