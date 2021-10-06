Lindsay Lohan Announces Podcast: 'I'm Looking Forward to Connecting More with My Fans'

celebs who are Cancers

Lindsay Lohan can add podcast host to her résumé!

The Mean Girls actress announced on Instagram that she inked a deal with media company Studio 71.

"I'm excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast," wrote Lohan, 35. "I'm looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries. 😎"

The company also shared news of the collaboration on their Instagram, writing, "Studio71 is excited to announce that actress, singer, and entrepreneur @lindsaylohan has partnered with us to launch her first-ever podcast. We cannot wait for listeners to hear this never-before-seen side of Lindsay!"

According to Variety, the show is anticipated to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Parent Trap actress is the latest star to join the Studio 71 podcast family, which also includes The Real's Jeannie Mai and Full House's Bob Saget.

Aside from Lohan's collaboration with Studio 71, the actress will also get back in front of the camera for a Netflix holiday rom-com.

In May, the streaming giant tweeted, "Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

The film's release date and title have not yet been announced.

Over the weekend, Lohan celebrated another one of her films: Mean Girls, in which she played Cady Heron. "It's October 3rd. 😊☺️💕🧡💕 #meangirls #itsoctober3rd," she captioned a screenshot from a scene with costar Jonathan Bennett, who played her love interest Aaron Samuels.

In true Mean Girls fashion, Bennett asked in the comments, "What day is it?," to which Lohan replied, "it's October 3rd."