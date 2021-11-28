Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement to Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'My Future'

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan has a lot to celebrate!

That's because the Mean Girls actress just announced her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas early Sunday morning.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan, 35, wrote on Instagram while showing off her new engagement ring.

The "Rumors" singer and Shammas can barely contain their smiles in the carousel of four photographs. Lohan's engagement ring can be seen in all four shots.

Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has called home for the last seven years. They have been dating for two years, according to The Independent.

He confirmed their engagement by retweeting his fiancée's announcement on Twitter.

This marks Lohan's second engagement. She was previously set to wed Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov before their split in 2016.

Lohan will next be seen opposite Chord Overstreet in a currently untitled Netflix Christmas movie.