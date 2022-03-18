Lindsay Kiriakos MD Recently Discussed the Assertiveness Now Live Online Interactive Seminar on April 6, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Lindsay Kiriakos MD is a practicing psychiatrist specializing in anxiety disorders. He will be holding his Assertiveness Now Live Online Interactive Seminar on April 6, 2022. Dr. Kiriakos recently discussed how this seminar transforms lives.

"This seminar improves the way people approach relationships," Dr. Kiriakos said. "It will greatly increase their ability to get along with people by teaching them how to establish and protect their boundaries."

Seminar Details

The Assertiveness Now Live Interactive Training Seminar will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on April 6, 2022.

The seminar is LIVE online, and individuals can register via Kiriakos' website AnxietyMD.com. The registration fee is $99.

The "Mind Bomb" Technique

Lindsay Kiriakos MD will teach his highly-effective Mind Bomb technique of assertiveness. Dr. Kiriakos created this technique to help individuals communicate frustration and influence behavior.

"When someone is irritating you, passivity and aggression both can make matters worse," Dr. Kiriakos explained. "The Mind Bomb technique helps you express yourself. It minimizes friction while maximizing effectiveness."

This April seminar will teach attendees the Mind Bomb technique. They will learn simple, clear steps to communicate their needs even in the face of disagreement.

Dr. Kiriakos' webinar includes detailed step-by-step instructions, in-class polls, optional role-play practice, and Q&A sessions. Every individual will leave the session confident in holding their boundaries and resolving conflicts.

"So many times, individuals let others cross personal boundaries simply because they want to avoid conflict," Dr. Kiriakos said. "I want everyone to understand that conflict can be minimized without sacrificing what's important. The goal is to help people take control of their lives and their decisions."

Dr. Kiriakos has been teaching communication and assertiveness skills for almost twenty years. He knows individuals of all ages and backgrounds can benefit from being more assertive.

About Lindsay Kiriakos MD

Dr. Kiriakos holds two degrees from Stanford University. He attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and completed his psychiatry residency at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior.

Dr. Kiriakos has treated more than 2,000 patients with anxiety disorders. He has conducted Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Assertiveness Training with more than 1,000 clients in individual treatment. Dr. Kiriakos has helped a broad range of clients, including the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, manage their anxiety and improve their communication skills.

Dr. Kiriakos offers free educational material through his AnxietyMD.com website. Here, he provides information about his therapy techniques, his take on different types of anxiety disorders, communication skill, and more.

He encourages everyone to visit AnxietyMD.com to learn more about his methods and improve their lives through cognitive behavioral therapy and assertiveness training.

