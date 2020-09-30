'Treating us with contempt’: Speaker in stinging attack on Boris Johnson over coronavirus response

Sir Lindsay Hoyle during his scathing attack on the government on Wednesday. (Parliamentlive.tv)

House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has launched a scathing attack on the government for treating Parliament with “contempt”.

In an extraordinary dressing down of Boris Johnson before Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, Hoyle criticised the government over its approach to coronavirus legislation.

He said: “The way in which the government has exercised its powers to make secondary legislation during this crisis has been totally unsatisfactory.”

Hoyle said “all too often” new rules have been published hours before they come into force, and without having been laid out in the House of Commons.

The speaker said the government’s “lack of clarity in such important matters risks undermining the rule of law”.

“I am now looking to the government to rebuild the trust with this House and not treat it with the contempt that it has shown.”

More follows...

Coronavirus: what happened today

